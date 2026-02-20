It’s Always Darkest Before The Dawn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes the universe has funny ways of sending you signs that everything will be ok.

Recently, my sign came to me in the form of a forgotten book. A few months ago, I bought a book, This Was Meant To Find You When You Needed It Most, by Charlotte Freeman. In pure me fashion, I then proceeded to leave it forgotten on my shelf, unread and gathering dust.

But as I said, the universe works in mysterious ways, because after forgetting about its existence for months, I came across it again while packing for my return to campus after break, and something told me to grab it. And man, am I glad I did.

This semester has been rough for me, I’m not going to lie. The other night was a particularly hard one, for reasons I can’t explain. Then I remembered the book.

I pulled it down, opened it randomly, and the words on the page staring back at me hit like a train.

They read, “If you’re not happy with something in your life, you’re allowed to change it. You’re allowed to evolve. You’re allowed to move forward. You’re allowed to put yourself first.”

It felt ironic, or maybe perfect, because it mirrored exactly what I’d been feeling for weeks. I had never said the words out loud, though, burying my true feelings deep.

It was like the universe was quietly reminding me that I wasn’t stuck, even when it felt like I’d been standing still too long.

I sat there rereading the lines over and over again. “You’re allowed to change it. You’re allowed to evolve.”

It made me think about how often we convince ourselves that discomfort is just something to endure. I realized I’d been doing that to myself for months, and I had been too scared to let myself take that first step.

But maybe growth isn’t about pushing through or fitting into spaces that don’t quite fit us back.

Maybe it’s about noticing when it’s time to turn inward.

Nothing about my life changed overnight, but I felt a quiet shift inside. I stopped glossing over my feelings, stopped minimizing them for comfort or familiarity.

I chose to protect my peace, to stay in my own lane, and to let growth happen on my terms.

I’ve learned that choosing yourself doesn’t have to be this dramatic moment. Sometimes it comes to you by just opening the right book at the right time.

Some things find you exactly when you need them most.

So to anyone else out there who may be going through the same thing, let this be your reminder that the darkness isn’t permanent. It’s just the moment before the storm passes, and when it does, you’ll step forward lighter, stronger, and more yourself.

In the words of Florence Welch, “It’s always darkest before the dawn.”