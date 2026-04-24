I Broke Up With My Apple Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I got my first Apple Watch at 12 years old. Over eight years, I went through three Apple Watches. I loved them, which is why I continued to upgrade as time went on. They were perfect for me during that time in my life because I was not super into fitness. I liked how it was, honestly, a smaller version of my phone. However, as I became more into fitness and lifting, I found that this watch did not serve me as well anymore.

I had recently signed up for my first race in May of this year. Because of this, I found that a major issue of mine was tracking my exercises accurately. Especially when it came to lifting weights or running intervals when I was training, I was looking for more of a fitness-based watch. Because of this, I discovered Garmin’s. I had heard about them through my best friend. She lived with a runner her freshman year, so she understood the concept of the device and how it was good for tracking exercise.

I could tell my Apple Watch was at the end of its life. I had to consider if I wanted to upgrade my model to a new Apple Watch or bite the bullet and switch to a Garmin. I had my dad do some research on what my best option would be, knowing my lifestyle and consistency with working out. He decided that what would be best for me would likely be switching to a Garmin. However, one of the Garmin smartwatch models. This is how I discovered the Garmin Venu 3s.

This is what he decided would be a good switch for me, instead of going to a solely running-based watch. This one combined qualities I liked from my Apple Watch while also giving me the benefits of the Garmin. Like being able to actually track my sleep because of how long the battery life is, as opposed to an Apple Watch. I ended up going up to purchase one, and I have yet to regret this decision.

I am literally in love with my Garmin. I find that being able to track my runs on this watch is so incredibly simple and user-friendly. As well, I now have the ability to track my sleep due to the lengthy battery life. Instead of simply closing “rings” on my Apple Watch. There is more detail behind the goals that I am completing. This has helped me improve when it comes to training and being aware of my overall health.

Overall, the smart watches are more dependent on what fits the user’s needs. If you need constant notifications from your phone coming to your watch and simply want to have that athletic look, then an Apple Watch is probably the best fit for you. But if you want a watch that is more tailored to the fitness lifestyle, get a Garmin. When it comes to meeting health goals for myself, I did not expect to love my Garmin as much as I do, but I am so incredibly grateful I decided to make this shift.