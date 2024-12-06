The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is officially Christmas time, marking the end of the year. This is a moment to close old doors and open new ones.

The year 2024 has brought both ups and downs for everyone, filled with adventures, new experiences, challenging moments, and obstacles.

But guess what? We all made it through—we survived. The peak of this year may look different for each person, but I have no doubt that you are reaching the top of your own journey.

Each person’s year is unique, with some experiences being more positive and others more negative. Just remember, you survived 2024. You completed another 12 months, another 365 days! That’s something to be proud of.

Take pride in all your victories, regardless of their size. Celebrate the work you put in this year, the meals you enjoyed, the parties you attended, the music that filled your ears—even the less enjoyable tunes—and the sights you’ve seen.

Continue to appreciate the little things in life, and keep showing mercy, love, and gratitude. Find joy in something every day, whether it’s big or small, and give yourself time to grow.

Remember to take moments to pause and look around. Don’t forget to breathe; it’s perfectly okay to relax and spend a day resting in bed, which I like to call “Hurkle-durkle” (thanks to Bluey!).

I understand this might come across as a typical New Year’s sentiment, but I believe that when January 1st finally arrives, it’s not the time to reflect on what has already happened. Instead, it’s essential to shift your focus to fresh starts and the promising opportunities that lie ahead.

Dwelling on the past can cloud your vision for the future, and as Priyanka Chopra wisely stated, “I don’t read my book backward.” This perspective encourages us to embrace the present moment and the chapters yet to be written.

So, as we step into this new chapter, why not indulge in the things that bring you true happiness? Pick up that book you’ve been eager to dive into, jot down your thoughts and dreams in a journal, or allow your creativity to flow freely through your writing. Take the time to binge-watch those movies and TV series that have been accumulating on your watchlist, savoring each episode with no rush at all. And don’t forget to treat yourself to those delightful snacks you’ve had your eye on!

Remember, you’ve worked hard, and you truly deserve these moments of joy and fulfillment. Embrace the new beginnings and make the most of the opportunities that await you!

Life doesn’t always become easier as time passes. Although many people claim that it does, the truth is that we, as individuals, continually evolve and develop. Throughout our journey, we encounter various challenges and obstacles that test our resilience. Each experience teaches us valuable lessons, allowing us to learn from our mistakes.

As we reflect on these lessons, we grow into more capable and understanding individuals, better equipped to manage the complexities of life. This ongoing process of growth helps us navigate the uncertainties of our future with greater confidence and strength.