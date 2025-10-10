Finding The Good

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My life revolves around running. It is by far my favorite thing to do. There is nothing better than going on a run with your friends or crossing the finish line after a great race. To me, running is not just a hobby; it is what keeps me happy and makes me who I am.

However, recently, I injured my shin and have been taking some time off. Not being able to practice is healing my shin but hurting my heart. I don’t know what I am supposed to do with myself now that I am not able to do what I am most passionate about. I’m uncertain of how long I can’t run for (hopefully not long), which makes it worse in a way because I don’t have a specific day to look forward to.

Running heals me mentally. Any negative emotions can be instantly forgotten about because when I am running, it is so easy to get lost in the moment, especially with a good view and a good playlist. This time, however, the usual escape from my problems is my problem. So, it has been extra difficult to overcome.

However, this situation is not all bad. When I can run again, it will make me extra grateful that I am again able to do what I love. Sometimes, it is easy to take for granted the opportunities that you have. I’ll occasionally dread going on a run because I am too tired or my legs are too sore, or it is too hot or too early. Being forced to take a break will remind me how lucky I am to have the ability to run, no matter what the circumstances are.

It will also allow me to dedicate more time to my schoolwork and studying for midterms, as well as give me more time to hang out with my friends! When my shin is healed, I will be so elated that I am able to run pain-free that my time off will feel worth it.

It is so easy to get caught up in all the bad aspects of life that you forget about the good. I believe that the key to living a happy life is to embrace the positive things and not dwell on everything that is going wrong. In my opinion, happiness comes from your mindset. Although I obviously miss running more than anything, I am doing my best to stay positive by remembering that there is good in every situation if you look hard enough.