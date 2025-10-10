Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fleabag scene
Fleabag scene
Fleabag via Giphy
SBU | Life > Experiences

Everything Isn’t Embarrassing  

Alexis Garmong Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have severe anxiety. I walk away from every interaction feeling like I’m the socially awkward comic relief character in a sitcom. I still get nervous before hanging out with my closest friends. I may be afraid to speak most of the time, but my inner voice never shuts up.  

What am I supposed to say? Should I be making eye contact right now? How do I end this conversation without making them feel as awkward as I do? Is it just me, or is this the most embarrassing thing ever? 

These inner thoughts are still a part of my daily life, but I have gradually become better at quieting them down.  

Thanks to therapy, Lexapro, the occasional Klonopin, and consistently forcing myself out of my comfort zone, I can be quite the social butterfly. I have done so many things in just this past week that would have given 18-year-old me a panic attack.  

For starters, I joined a random club, signed up for a club event, and attended the event at a place I had never been with people I had never talked to before. After that, I went to the gym (mind you, the gym at St. Bonaventure is my worst fear) and used machines I had never touched before.  

Two days later, I brought my massive photography camera to class to photograph my professor for an assignment I had in another class. I was, without a doubt, the most distracting classmate to have that day, so I apologize to all involved. On top of that, carrying a camera case half the size of my body around campus was quite a humbling experience. 

To end my week of personal horrors, I attended a Zoom interview for an internship position. I was terrified, practicing breathing techniques as I waited to join the meeting, praying that they would actually calm me down for once.  

The interviewer and I ended up talking for 40 minutes, and I had a fulfilling experience that left me feeling intelligent and more prepared for my future as a legitimate adult. 

Don’t get me wrong, I still felt incredibly awkward during all these interactions, but I still showed up and did my best.  

Showing up and doing my best is really all I have ever needed to do.  

I put too much pressure on myself to do everything right and to do what I am “supposed” to do all the time. I thought if I couldn’t do something perfectly, then I shouldn’t do it at all. With that mindset, I missed out on a lot of good things.  

But I am done missing out on life out of fear of the unknown or the fear of making a mistake. Having new experiences isn’t embarrassing, and making mistakes isn’t embarrassing: everything isn’t embarrassing! 

Alexis Garmong is an editor of the St. Bonaventure University chapter of Her Campus. She writes and publishes weekly articles centered on topics like mental health and wellness, popular culture, and lifestyle. Beyond expressing herself and gaining writing experience, she aims to lean into the shared support, confidence, and sisterhood that Her Campus SBU has to offer! Outside of Her Campus, Alexis Garmong is a junior majoring in psychology with a minor in communication. She was previously a journalism major, and this facet of her identity is demonstrated through her advocacy for ultimate truths and rights like Freedom of Speech. She is interested in philosophy, theology, and any subject that encourages one to look at the world from different viewpoints. In day-to-day life, she enjoys listening to a massive variety of music genres and updating her Apple Music playlists accordingly. She loves films, fashion, art, literature, spirituality, animals, and nature. Her ultimate inspirations in life are Anna Karina, Audrey Hepburn, and Michael Cera. You can usually find her listening to Led Zeppelin or Black Sabbath, hanging out with friends, or lounging with her cat, Khaleesi.