This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All good things must come to an end, right?

Over the last few months, I have realized that the world I’m living in can be defined as ephemeral, which means lasting for a very short time. I notice this with things that have been huge parts of my life for at least the last 5 years. Things like the pets I’ve had, the people in my social circle, my job, and school have all been both constant and changing.

School is the thing that’s changing right now, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it. As of May 2026, I will be done with my undergraduate degree. I’ve come to realize that college is truly ephemeral.

They don’t lie to you when they say that college goes by with the blink of an eye — it does.

I couldn’t imagine life without college; it didn’t seem like it was feasible to me. But then I remembered that it is ephemeral. It’s not a bad thing that college is ephemeral, let me clarify. I’m grateful for what I’ve learned over the last seven semesters and what I will learn during this final one.

School isn’t the only thing on my mind that I’ve found to be ephemeral. There are the little things to start. Things like my favorite perfume or a sweet treat I picked up on a day when I felt like I especially needed one. Those things are true ephemeral things.

I find it funny what’s considered ephemeral in my life and what things aren’t. Things like the smoothie I picked up after my last class of the day or the amount of gas left in my car are considered. These aren’t meant to last forever, which meshes with the definition.

The things I do consider ephemeral that aren’t true to the definition last for at least a couple of months. Things like the clubs I’m in or the latest technology I own. My computer, for example, is ephemeral because I’ve had it for a couple of years, and it’s starting to give out on me.

It’s silly to think this way, sure. I find this way of thinking to be a coping mechanism for the change that’s constantly happening in my life. I’m in my twenties; things are meant to change whether I like it or not. Seeing them as ephemeral makes it better. I know that they are meant to change, even if I’m not ready for it.

To quote “I Thought I Saw Your Face Today” by She & Him, which this article is inspired by, “I somehow see what’s beautiful in things that are ephemeral”.