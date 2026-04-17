Dear Summer, I’m So Ready For You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about this time of year when everything starts to feel just a little heavier. Assignments pile up, routines grow repetitive, and even the things you once loved begin to feel like obligations. And in the middle of it all, there’s one thought that keeps replaying in my head: I can’t wait until summer.

I can’t wait to wake up in my own bed again, getting the kind of sleep that feels deeper—more comfortable, more mine. I miss the simple sounds of home: my dogs moving around, my parents in the kitchen making breakfast, even the hum of lawn work in the background. It’s funny how the smallest things become the ones you crave the most.

I’m dreaming of slow mornings on the deck with an iced coffee in hand, a good book open, and absolutely nowhere to be. No rushing to finish assignments. No lesson plans hanging over my head. Just time to breathe, reset, and exist without constantly thinking about what’s due next.

And honestly, I’m ready for the break from the pressure—the pressure to look put together every day, to pick the right outfit, do my makeup, and show up like I have everything figured out. I miss the version of myself that can throw on something comfortable and feel completely okay with it.

College life has its moments. I truly love my friends and the random midnight laughs that somehow make everything feel better. But sharing tight spaces and climbing four flights of stairs just to do laundry? That’s something I won’t miss. There’s a different kind of peace in having your own space—in choosing solitude when you need it and not feeling constantly surrounded by people.

Summer feels like freedom in every sense. It’s long drives at night with no destination, spontaneous ice cream runs, and warm air that doesn’t require layering up. It’s sitting by the water—whether it’s a pool, a lake, or the ocean—and letting the sun melt away months of stress.

Of course, I know there are parts of this year I’ll miss—the structure, the sense of purpose, and especially my students. They make everything feel meaningful. But the stress? That can stay behind.

And yes, summer isn’t all perfect. I’ll still be working during the week, helping out with my siblings, and driving them places. But right now, that still feels lighter than the weight of everything on my plate.

Right now, summer feels like a deep breath I’ve been waiting to take—and I’m more than ready to finally exhale.