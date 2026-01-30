Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Change is a Privilege

Throughout the first 19 years of my life, I grew up terrified of change. I was terrified of different parts of my life changing. This came from experiencing parental divorce at the age of seven. Because of going through such a drastic change in my developmental years, I learned to fear it.

After that, I wanted things in my life to never change. I wanted to live by the same routine, so I could know exactly what would come next. This was until my sophomore year of college.

This year, I became a completely different person. Mentally and physically, I completely changed myself. I had this dream of a person whom I wanted to be. Instead of waiting for a day when I finally had the motivation to change myself, I decided I needed to start living the life I knew I always deserved.

I remember specifically walking up one day, and everything was different. I had a different outlook on life, and I am forever grateful for that turning point in my life.

Because of this moment, I continue to advocate to the people in my life about the importance of change. I do this because I was once a victim of fearing change, which is not how a person should live their life. We should live and embrace the different seasons of life.

Having the ability to evolve and change as people is, in my opinion, one of the biggest privileges we have. We never have to settle for less than we deserve. On top of this, you do not have to allow past versions of yourself or others to define the person you are.

My first experience when I realized that I had learned to cope with change was the breakup of my first relationship outside of high school. During my time healing from the breakup, I realized that this change was one that needed to happen.

That this person was meant to be in my life for a short period of time to teach me lessons. And because of that, I am so grateful for that relationship. And I am also grateful that I have the ability to become an even better version of myself after it ended.

My main point is that we should not be scared to change as humans. It is such a privilege that we have the ability to wake up and give ourselves the life that we have always deserved. How I see it is that I love myself way too much to live a life that is not completely and wholeheartedly fulfilling. Realizing how deeply unhappy I was at age 19 made me never want to live the life I was ever again.

Gabrielle Martin

SBU '27

Gabby Martin is a junior writer for HerCampus. This is her third year writing for this organization. She writes about her emotions and current life situations while also talking about mental wellbeing and self care.

Outside of HerCampus she is an Educational Studies major. She also participates in the BEA and Psychology Club. Her last two years writing for HerCampus brought her so much happiness that she cannot wait to embark on another amazing year with this chapter.

She is from Caledonia, New York which is about 30 minutes outside of Rochester. In her free time she's love to spend time with her friends going out to eat or going on walks. She love reality tv shows as well as cheesy romantic comedies. Her favorite food is bagels and she drinks a coffee every single morning when she wakes up. Her main goal in life is to have an imprint on someone's life or have a positive influence on the choices they make in life. She's a girl who definitely makes a ton of mistakes and tries to help others not make the same ones.