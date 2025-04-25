The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Buy yourself the flowers. Pick out the most beautiful colors with the most extravagant array of beautiful hydrangeas that will have your room smelling like sunshine and happiness for weeks. This isn’t just about the pretty flowers that you see walking down the aisle of Trader Joe’s picking up groceries for the week. The stigma of a guy getting you flowers is one I have seen too many times in way too many movies or TV shows. It’s almost cringe at this point. The girl in said movie falls back in love with a guy who completely did her dirty after he bought her ten-dollar flowers from the store down the street. And while yes, I can’t say it’s not flattering. The person you like should know your favorite flowers and should go out of their way to make you feel special. But it’s not the end-all be-all.

Buy yourself that flower bouquet because you deserve it. Treat yourself to the little things in life. Life is too short to waste it on waiting for someone to maybe look at you and see you to finally realize what they should have been doing this whole time.

Not just the flowers. Take yourself shopping after you studied so hard for that test and aced it. Get yourself a special drink to help you study for a test in the library. It’s the little things that end up being worth it all in the end. One of my biggest pitfalls has always been waiting for someone to come with me, to help me along the way, to not have to do it by myself. But the reality is, sometimes you just have to figure it out on your own, and that’s okay. You will make the same mistakes as many others before you. You will never truly know yourself if you don’t jump feet first all on your own.

Maybe you do think it’s cringy to go out to lunch by yourself or go to the movies all on your own. But how can you enjoy the company of others when you don’t really know who’s looking back at you in the mirror? The most important relationship you have is the one with yourself. Connecting your mind and body together to live to your fullest potential is the most important thing you can do for yourself.

So, go ahead and buy yourself those pink flowers. You deserve them more than anything. No, it’s not cringy to wait for someone else to do something you have been dying for.