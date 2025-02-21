The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

As a college student, I believe that everyone has experienced some sort of burnout in their life. It could be emotional burnout, or it could be academic burnout. I personally have experienced both, especially in the last week and after I have talked to my therapist about all of it, I have figured about the dos and don’ts for my burnouts.

Dos:

Feel your feelings: so, if you need to cry, if you need to yell or rant, do it! You will feel better and allow yourself to move on. Especially with crying you release the stress cortisol, allowing stress to be released from your body.

Plan: if you are going to have a very stressful week, that you know has a chance of affecting you badly, plan for everything you have to do. I plan all the way down to my HC article.

Set a date: if you struggle to start studying, set a date and time to do it. So, if you have a test on Monday, say Thursday at 3 p.m., I’m going to start studying. Tell someone else if that also helps keep you on track.

Open your notes/notebook: Simply put your notebook or notes in front or next to you, that allows you to realize that you have do it, and it’s a start. You are already halfway there!

Lastly, don’t be hard on yourself: if you only study for 15 minutes one day, that’s totally okay! Sometimes we only have that much energy or time to put into to something and if you put in all the effort you have to give, that’s technically 100%.

Don’ts:

Avoid the problem: Don’t avoid thinking about something that causes you anxiety and just do it, you can very much just put the notebook in front of you to study and put yourself in the position to start. Starting is the hard part.

Use harmful words: while your stressed and anxious and take the test, maybe you fail maybe you pass with a 70, THAT’S STILL A PASS. Don’t tell yourself that you are stupid or an idiot, you are so much more than one bad grade!

Stop doing things you enjoy: if you like to go to the gym in the morning, don’t stop because you “need” to study. Allow yourself to do the things that you enjoy doing because you will be happier if you do.

Burnout is normal. As much as it sucks while experiencing it, just push forward and allow yourself the rest that you deserve. No matter what it is, people are here for you, all you have to do is say what you are feeling. You have got this!