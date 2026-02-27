Black Creators You Should Be Following

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We should be appreciating Black influencers and creators more than we do. There are hundreds of famous TikTokers and influencers who do not get the credit they deserve. Today I would like to highlight my three favorite creators who deserve more love. If you don’t already follow them, you should!

Monet McMichael

Monet is known for her lifestyle content. She has over a million followers on Instagram, but she also posts frequently on TikTok. She makes long-form videos on YouTube, which is how I discovered her. My favorite thing about her videos is the editing style. In the age of short videos that are over-edited in hopes of capturing the audience’s attention, Monet is different. She has a way of holding my attention for 40-minute-long videos without overediting. She is hilarious, aesthetic, relatable, and so good in front of the camera. I am obsessed with her reset videos. Her house is gorgeous and makes me want to live on a huge plot of land with farm animals like she does. She is dating Jalen Noble, who also has a following online. I love how her content shows aspects of her relationship but doesn’t overtake her own personality. She is the perfect balance between “health and wellness” lifestyle content and going out and “having fun in your 20’s” content. I would recommend checking out her TikTok and YouTube videos.

Taliyah Joelle

Taliyah is one of my favorite creators right now. I am obsessed with the gym, and her content is fitness focused if that is something you are also into. She is a personal coach with a degree in kinesiology. She was involved in ROTC and was a physical therapist in the Army. She is so inspirational for me as a current college student who feels like it is impossible to stay on track with fitness while in school. She has talked a lot about her weight loss journey. She is one of the most authentic fitness creators I have ever seen. She talks about weight changes, cycle importance, and the beauty of balance. She has a podcast and posts long form videos on YouTube. She has such a distinct editing style that is so fun to watch. She is funny, relatable, and always keeps it real. She is such an inspiration to me, and I highly recommend looking into her more.

Shiv Wilson

Again, another fitness influencer. I’m sorry! I only watch fitness girlies, so I have to include her in this list. Shiv used to play professional soccer in the UK but has retired and became a fitness creator. She mostly makes reaction videos to other gym posts. She is funny and uses memes in her TikTok’s often. She is great for beginners looking to learn more about the gym. She shares new exercises, proper form, and overall gym tips. I have learned so much from her videos and have tried many of her workouts. She has an amazing presence on camera. She easily catches my attention, and I love her editing style.