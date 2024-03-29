A Letter on Behalf of Registration

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To whomever may be reading this:

I hope you know that because of your choices for creating the registration process, there’s a big possibility that I will fall behind in my required classes for my major.

I don’t get stressed out, but when it comes time to register for classes, I get really stressed out. It’s because the way it’s set up is horrible.

Recently, I decided to double minor. So, that means that I wanted to focus on my old minor first before I can go work on my new one. To do that, I must take two classes in the fall for my first minor. Well, those two classes are both late in the day, and have no other sections because my minor really isn’t that popular: Native American and Indigenous Studies.

For my major, I must take a class that is the same time as those other classes. I mean, there’s one more section available, but that got filled up way before my registration time. When I emailed my advisor (who’s also the teacher of the class) about it, he called me up to his office, basically told me I’m out of luck and that was that.

Now, there’s a possibility I won’t be able to take that required class due to the registration process and how classes are set up. If the dean of the school doesn’t approve my petition to be put into the only section of the class (because my other two classes I have to take overlap with the other sections that are open), then I won’t be able to take the class. This means that I’m going to fall behind in my classes for my major and I won’t be able to take the other classes that I need.

This is all because of the class reason.

If there’s a class that has another section open, you must go into that other section. There’s no other option, even if you can’t make that class unless you petition to the dean of your school. Even then, there’s no guarantee you’ll get it.

In conclusion, the registration process for classes needs to be changed. There’s no reason for all of this stress, confusion, crazy feelings and anger to come from this. We need to work together to find a better way to register for classes.

Do better.

Brooke

P.S.: The dean approved my petition but MY GOD. There’s no need for all of this stress.