A Letter on Behalf of Registration

Brooke Johnpier
To whomever may be reading this: 

I hope you know that because of your choices for creating the registration process, there’s a big possibility that I will fall behind in my required classes for my major. 

I don’t get stressed out, but when it comes time to register for classes, I get really stressed out. It’s because the way it’s set up is horrible. 

Recently, I decided to double minor. So, that means that I wanted to focus on my old minor first before I can go work on my new one. To do that, I must take two classes in the fall for my first minor. Well, those two classes are both late in the day, and have no other sections because my minor really isn’t that popular: Native American and Indigenous Studies. 

For my major, I must take a class that is the same time as those other classes. I mean, there’s one more section available, but that got filled up way before my registration time. When I emailed my advisor (who’s also the teacher of the class) about it, he called me up to his office, basically told me I’m out of luck and that was that. 

Now, there’s a possibility I won’t be able to take that required class due to the registration process and how classes are set up. If the dean of the school doesn’t approve my petition to be put into the only section of the class (because my other two classes I have to take overlap with the other sections that are open), then I won’t be able to take the class. This means that I’m going to fall behind in my classes for my major and I won’t be able to take the other classes that I need.

This is all because of the class reason. 

If there’s a class that has another section open, you must go into that other section. There’s no other option, even if you can’t make that class unless you petition to the dean of your school. Even then, there’s no guarantee you’ll get it. 

In conclusion, the registration process for classes needs to be changed. There’s no reason for all of this stress, confusion, crazy feelings and anger to come from this. We need to work together to find a better way to register for classes. 

Do better. 

Brooke

P.S.: The dean approved my petition but MY GOD. There’s no need for all of this stress. 

Brooke Johnpier is a contributor to the SBU chapter of Her Campus. She writes about the more "manly" topics of the site, including automotive, motorsports, mechanical, technical, DIY, and anything hands-on. Brooke is also using this platform as her personal blog, of which she will talk about more personal things that she feels the world should hear about. Besides Her Campus, Brooke is a part-time motorsports journalist for Speedway Illustrated, a columnist for Race Pro Weekly, and a staff writer, social media promoter, and graphic designer for The Podium Finish, where she is interning. Brooke is also a writer for The Bona Venture (News, Features, and Sports), TAPinto Greater Olean, and WSBU The Buzz (Music, and Sports). Brooke is also involved with St. Bonaventure's literary magazine, The Laurel. Brooke is currently a freshman at St. Bonaventure University where she is majoring in Sports Media with a minor in Native American and Indigenous Studies. In her free time, Brooke loves reading, going to the local racetrack, riding four-wheelers, working on cars, and riding in tractor trailers. Brooke is a music lover, and will talk about most any genre, especially her favorites which are rock and rap. Brooke is also a percussionist, a published author, and a women's rights activist. Brooke is also a member of several lineage organizations, and currently holds a national position in one of them. As well as writing for campus media, Brooke is involved with Faith in Fiction, Jandoli Women in Communication, the History Club, College Democrats, and the Indigenous Student Confederacy. A fun fact about Brooke is that she was the only female to ever be in the top 5% of the Automotive Technology class at the trade school she attended in her junior and senior years of high school.