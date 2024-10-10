Get Back in Touch by Putting Down the Touchscreen

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It becomes more and more evident how disconnected we are from the real world every day. We are so busy trying to escape reality through our screens that we don’t experience the beauty and joys of life that are at our fingertips. So the next time you’re bored and are considering opening up your phone to scroll through social media, try this instead.

Reading

No this is not always the most exciting option for some, but it can be so beneficial in many ways. I have always been a reader, but I can say its always benefitted me by allowing me to relax but exercise my brain at the same time, and it almost let me escape to another reality through the stories I read. Reading can help stimulate your creativity and give you a break from some of the intense things you would be reading on social media if you were on your phone.

Art/Coloring

I feel like drawing, painting, and coloring can be such a fun way to let loose and unwind. It does not matter about the skill level, its just supposed to be something that keeps your mind active in a fun and healthy way.

Go Outside

Its not good for anyone’s health to be laid down inside during all of your down time. Its important to get outside for some sun and fresh air whether that be taking whatever you’re doing outside, sun bathing, going for a walk, or whatever you might enjoy, this allows you to have a better appreciation for the beauty of life around you. The more you can appreciate and love in reality the less time you will spend trying to escape it.

Socialize

Theres no better way to communicate with someone then to have a face to face conversation, and the memories you can make on a random day when you choose to go out with your friends instead of stay home and scroll are endless. You never know who you may meet if you look up from your phone once and awhile to smile.

In conclusion, the world is at your fingertips, we are all just too busy to realize because were are buried in our phones fantasizing about materialistic and unrealistic things. Life is so much more beautiful when you can appreciate what’s right in front of you.