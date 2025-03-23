Summer Internships 101

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

Summer- once a carefree three months to move back home and chillax without touching Canvas, gets a new meaning once the summers between junior, senior, and postgrad years of college roll around. This guide can help you learn all about landing an internship that hopefully, can help you without too much headache involved.

Timeliness is the best chance to you- start applying even months or the season earlier. Some companies even open applications as early as the fall and close much earlier than you might anticipate. They expect lots of people to apply to their company, so they get the early birds first to ensure the best recruitment possible. Start applying as soon as possible to give yourself the best options.

Have good, clean media. Your personal social media accounts should be presentable and clean, companies may look at your profiles to determine who you are. You should never be posting raunchy, inappropriate and questionable content. Even if you have a private account, keep your visible profile content neutral as well.

Be prepared. Application portals will typically require the following:

Resume

Cover letter

Biographical/personal information

Past work/volunteering history

Portfolio

Your LinkedIn account

Some other requirements may include:

Multiple references

Other social media platforms

Template, template, template! Here is a fantastic template of a resume that has been used numerous times by applicants. It is important to keep your information clear cut and easily readable without any distracting colors or imagery. Not having a photo of yourself to prevent identity bias is also extremely important. Using a cover letter template, such as this one, is also a lifesaver. As for your portfolio, it doesn’t have to be super complicated- sites like Canva and Behance offer good templates. Keep all your personal information, addresses, and contacts in file, as well as some good connections with professors and employers to get those references. Be sure to contact your references far in advance, as it can be a little difficult to get a hold of them in time.

Apply everywhere. Never just apply to one place and cross your fingers- that can be your biggest mistake. Apply high and low, regardless of how strongly you feel about it. Use the internet wisely and ask professors and peers for their input. School departments may also put up flyers or send announcements of positions that were advertised to them. Having connections are also extremely important. attend job fairs, company events, and any canvassing opportunities. Simply getting your name out there can make a big difference.

Keep track of your applications! This template is a lifesaver to keep all information about the internships, application date, and acceptance status in one easily usable, color coded space. Using it long term can also help you find patterns in your rejections and acceptances to help you tweak your application styles to accommodate those patterns.

Be wary of scams! If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Make sure to check the credibility of the company online, and if it isn’t a recognizable name, try to source around to ensure it actually exists. However- an unfamiliar name isn’t a bad thing- some startup companies can be more generous towards accepting interns because they are just starting off. Just make sure to do some research on it!