Practicing Self Care At The End Of Election Season 

The lead up to the 2024 election has been tumultuous with Donald Trump’s assisination attempt, Joe Biden dropping out of the race, and Kamala Harris stepping in as the democratic presidential nominee. The September 2024 presidential debate covered topics such as immigration, the economy, healthcare, women’s reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ rights. For many of us who are of minority status, these topics are personal, and, further, this election is personal. Hearing politicians debate your rights can be exhausting and the impending dread of election results can feel overwhelming. It may be difficult to find the balance between staying informed on the election and taking care of yourself, and one may wonder what self care even looks like in times like these.

Currently, we see the phrase “self care” used as marketing tactics for brands, but it has roots in activism and empowerment. Self care was utilized in the 1970s by activists in the civil rights and women’s movement as an act of resistance against oppression. Natasha Takyi-Micah from The Center for Community Solutions wrote that “Ericka Huggins and Angela Davis of the Black Panther Party used yoga, mindfulness, and meditation practices while incarcerated as a form of self-care. Rosa Parks practiced yoga… Self-care wasn’t viewed as a luxury, but as a technique for self-empowerment to continue to fight social injustices.” During this election season, when minority rights are seemingly up for grabs, it might be important to go back to these roots of self care as an act of empowerment and resistance. There is no one right way to cope with election stress, but there are some tips for practicing self care during these times.

Be Mindful When Engaging With Media And How It Makes You Feel

The desire and responsibility one might feel to stay up to date with all the election news can be strong. These are valid concerns, but it is important to tune into how checking the news and social media makes you feel. Setting boundaries for when and how you engage with the media can be helpful. This may look like turning off notifications on your phone, setting time limits for how long you look at media, or trusting a friend to alert you when there’s an event you should tune in to. Give yourself permission to limit your media and news consumption if it is negatively affecting you.

Center Your Needs

Between the all consuming election news and uneasiness about what the election results will bring, it can feel difficult to center yourself and your happiness. Engaging in activities that bring your happiness and fulfillment can make you feel more present in the moment. SFSU has many clubs and events to participate in. Centering yourself also includes meeting your basic needs, so consider if you’re getting enough sleep, food, safety, and health support. SFSU is there for you and has many resources to support you in addressing your basic needs, physical health needs, and mental health needs.

Attend Events & Surround Yourself With People That Make You Feel Validated And Celebrated In Your Identity

It can feel disheartening and alienating to hear your identity and rights being debated on national television or on the internet, so it is important to surround yourself with events and people that make you feel celebrated in your identity. Engaging with people and events both online or in person that make you feel seen and less alone can be an important way to find community, support, and self acceptance during these times. SFSU has many programs such as the Dream Resource Center, Women’s Center, Queer and Trans Resource Center, Black Student Union, AAPI Student Services, and more!

Make A Plan For Election Day And The Days Following

November 5, 2024 is a much anticipated day. Whether you’re feeling hopeful, excited, nervous, scared, or any combination of emotions- that is valid. As we get closer to election day, think about what you have control over and what you don’t. We do have control over how we spend our election day and the ones following. Consider what would make you feel safest; spending the day in bed, attending a watch party with friends, turning off your electronics? Having a plan for the day might take some anxiety or dread away. Whatever the days following bring, continue to tune in to your needs and do your best to meet them and using self care is an act of resistance and empowerment.