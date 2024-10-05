Our Favorite Place To Get Free Period Products

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world where a necessity like feminine hygiene products can break the bank for a college student and the thought of them being free is considered outrageous, SFSU students have stepped up to create a space where those statements don’t have to be true.

The SFSU Women’s Center is an inspiring beacon of support and empowerment, an associated student program dedicated to “promote social justice and combat misogyny at San Francisco State University.” It’s not just a center; it’s a community hub where students can find solace and solidarity. Among its fantastic offerings are a breastfeeding space, resource referrals, and, best of all, FREE organic period products and pregnancy tests, because no one should have to choose between their health and their budget.

That’s not all though, mark your calendars for October 7th, the center will be hosting an exciting event featuring even more free menstrual products, valuable resources, and fun games. It’s a great opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate health in a welcoming environment.

Here, conversations about periods and reproductive health aren’t just tolerated, they’re embraced! With a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, the center ensures that every student can focus on their studies and well-being without the added stress of financial or emotional strain. This program is a revolutionary idea that transforms the narrative around feminine hygiene and “…the understanding of various perspectives and issues pertaining to gender justice and issues rooted in misogyny”.

In a landscape where feminine hygiene is often sidelined or seen as a luxury, the SFSU Women’s Center is a transformative force, redefining accessibility and support for students. By championing free resources and fostering open dialogue, they’re not just alleviating financial burdens, they’re igniting a movement for gender justice and empowerment. So, whether you’re in need of supplies or simply seeking a community, make your way over to the Cesar Chavez Student Center, T-116 where they ensure everyone has the tools they need to thrive.