The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

Going to the Mashouf Wellness Center is a good way to exercise during the semester, but there may be different preferences for those who have gym anxiety or love exercising outdoors. Midterm season is coming, and being stuck in your dorm endlessly studying for a few weeks is tough. Whether you’re new to fitness or a seasoned enthusiast, here are our picks for the best parks and trails.

Lake Merced

Near the Mashouf Wellness Center, is a park called Lake Merced. This park features a beautiful view of the lake and a boathouse that hosts various SFSU events such as the Kayak Races and Open Paddle days. For most students, there’s a trail starting from the Wellness Center leading to the park.

Golden Gate Park

Did you know that Golden Gate Park is larger than Central Park in New York City? Being a hotspot in San Francisco, Golden Gate Park is home to different attractions and scenic areas. There are gardens to walk through, sightsee, and rest such as the Shakespeare Garden and the San Francisco Botanical Garden. There is also the JFK Promenade, a road made for people to walk and ride bikes without the intrusion of vehicles, and museums such as the de Young and California Academy of Sciences surrounding the park. MUNI is offered through many routes to get there and they also provide a free shuttle.

Brooks Park

Located in the Merced Heights neighborhood, Brooks Park is a small hill park with a steep trail full of grass and green bushes. At the top of the hill overlooks Park Merced and other parts of the area. There are also lunch tables and gardens located for a quick break or snack.

Glen Canyon Trailhead

This may be further from campus but it’s located in Glen Park. The Glen Canyon trails, part of Glen Canyon Park, are a popular loop-around route around a hill. Here, you can also find different plants and flowers along the trail. An easy way to get here if you commute is to take the 44 on MUNI bus services.

Mt. Davidson

If you go near Twin Peaks, you will find Mt. Davidson Park. The area is more foresty than other parks and you can experience the San Francisco fog from there. This is an incline trail on a hill surrounded by lush greenery and trees. On the peak, there are views of San Francisco including the Sutro Tower. Also located are stairs that lead to Mt. Davidson Cross, a landmark that existed in the park since the 1900’s.

Great Highway

At the edge of the Sunset District lies the Great Highway trail. This side street trail is next to Ocean Beach and has beautiful water views. It is also a great trail for biking enthusiasts, and with its flat-to-steep level, it leads to areas such as Sutro Heights and the Legion of Honor. A renovation may happen under Proposition K for this year’s election that will convert the Great Highway into a recreational park.

There are beautiful parks and trails all around San Francisco that make for a nice walk outside. You can see many trees, plants, and flowers in these areas and great landmarks in the city. These areas make a great escape from the midterm madness and an alternative to improving your fitness.