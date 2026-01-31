The perfect low-effort spring glow-up—to have you looking and feeling your best

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Isabella Pizzimenti

The phrase “New year, new me” is out. Instead, say with me, “New year, better me! The only thing that you need to change this spring is your mindset, not who you are at your core. Healthy habits and having a fresh perspective can help reshape a negative mindset into a growth mindset. Here are 5 simple ways that you can elevate yourself this spring season.

Create an everyday routine. Have a Sunday reset

Simple things like setting your alarm for a certain time and making your bed every morning adds a small accomplishment to your day. In 2026, we are also going to be ditching the 50-step skincare routines and narrowing them down to the basics. Some options to include are a go-to morning/night routine, including a facial cleanser, face moisturizer, and Aquaphor or Vaseline on your lips every night. Remember to keep your space clean! A clean space = a clear mindset. In regard to makeup, throw away everything that is expired, and make a list of things to repurchase. Be sure to also clean off your makeup brushes and organize everything into categories to keep everything in order.

Set monthly goals

Simple things like writing what you want to accomplish by the end of the week and setting up little victories for yourself are so important to keep a good, consistent mindset. Focus on at least 3 attainable goals each week. Dedicate times for those goals, track your progress, and repeat. Daily movement is also so important. Whether it be at the gym, a simple workout at home, or just walking outside! There are so many benefits, and the best part is that you can create your own schedule to fit the flow of your day. Remember, consistency is better than perfection.

Get a good night’s rest.

It’s been said a million times: getting at least 8 hours of sleep every night is so important. Not only to “glow up,” but to build healthy habits. Getting a good amount of sleep each night is beneficial for mental health, and it allows your mind to function better the following day. Additionally, getting enough sleep is key to enhancing your creativity and attention span as well as improving emotional regulation.

Go through your closet (for real this time)

We’ve all been there—getting those spurts of energy at the most random times of the day and feeling the need to deep clean EVERYTHING in your closet. You then most likely lose energy halfway through and throw it all in piles in your room just so you can climb into your bed. Well, say goodbye to that! It may seem obvious, but the best advice I can give is to do one small section at a time. Sort things into two piles—keep and sell/give away. If you have not worn something in over a year, there better be a really good reason to keep it!

Alternate ways to spend free time

I love being on TikTok and Instagram as much as you may, but they’re truly taking away the value of how we communicate with each other. Being present and in the moment is becoming harder because of social media usage, so it is very important to unplug and allow your brain to relax. Here are some simple things to do instead of doomscrolling!

Pick up a brand new book

Journaling/scrapbooking (get creative!)

Turn on your favorite comfort TV show/movie.

Listen to an album buy an artist you love—or discover someone new

Call up some friends and plan your week! In 2026, we are staying booked and busy.

I hope these tips help you have a healthy reset this spring.

Remember to take things day by day.

You got this, girl! xoxo.