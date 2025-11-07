The Moment I Realized I Was My Own Fresh Start

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Honora Saccu

My Birthday is coming up this week, and I’ve been reflecting on the person I am right now and what aspects of me to change, as well as certain areas of my life. I have a drive to reach my goals, but I’ve recently been stuck in a plateau. Which, by the way, is totally normal. No, you’re not giving up, no, you’re not dreaming too big, and no, you’re not being lazy. To break through walls, you need to overcome that plateau stage. You’re on the cusp of a big change within you that has the potential to open the door to so many more opportunities tailored to the things you want in life. As much as I have dialed in on myself this week, I was not alone.

I was scrolling through social media when I stumbled upon the Mel Robbins Podcast. I have always wanted to delve deeper into podcasts, but I hadn’t found one that really resonated with me yet. I decided to do my cardio for the day and tune in with her. Thank goodness I did! This podcast really gave me the sign I needed to gain confidence in myself and invest in becoming the absolute best person I can be.

Mel Robbins’ first episode of her podcast is titled “3 Simple Steps to Change Your Life.” She started by discussing the ‘fresh start effect,’ which is the feeling we experience on Sunday or Monday when we turn over to a new week or the start of a new year. Which is why it was crazy; I happened to watch this episode as my birthday is just a few days away. The fresh start marks a moment when we can create a game plan and identify what we want in our lives, who we want to be, and how we want to live our lives. Once we have the game plan, it’s time to take action.

Something to take with you when you’re feeling stuck

When you stop judging yourself and what’s wrong with your life, you open a world full of opportunities: Take life as a deck of cards. You can’t control the card you draw, but you always have to follow the rules. Use the cards that life gives you to gain experience in life and build yourself piece by piece into an extraordinary person. Don’t judge yourself, embrace the bad, and see all the different opportunities life will give you to get through it. I believe that life puts us through difficult situations or challenges to make us stronger for what we are meant to be.

Getting back to the pod, Mel Robins’ 3 simple steps bridge the gap between where you are now and where you want to go.

Make a wish. Just do it, close your eyes, and think of something you wish for. Where do you want to see yourself in the next year?

Now it’s time to act. I know it sounds silly, but what do happy people do ?…

Well, things that make them Happy !

2. After you have made your wish, if you can start aligning the things you do to make yourself feel better about the life you live now, your days will instantly change. Research shows that a little boost in your mood can improve your productivity for the day.

Say it out loud with me: I am going to act in ways that align with what I want right now. The only one who can rob you of success is yourself, through poor attitude, excuses, and a negative mindset.

Something to take with you when you are not feeling in control

Have the Confidence to build the life you want, one action at a time.

3. Now that you have made your wish, organized your wants, and started implementing actions. It’s now time to believe and act like the person you want to become, no matter how you feel.

Find the proof you can do it. Find someone with the life you want because there is proof. Use people as evidence and use them to gain knowledge and level yourself up.

We are all in this together. If we all took a step back and took the time to notice someone else, we could learn, grow, make others better, and become better ourselves. When you are at your best, your people gravitate toward you, and you have the ability to link arms with them, helping them grow. Soon, they help each other grow, and then a ripple effect occurs, where one good action leads to another and another. Small impacts have the power to change lives. Take the time today, tomorrow, and every day to choose yourself, dive deep, make connections, and stay confident forever.