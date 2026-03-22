Choose to Laugh: The Confidence to Create Your Happiness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I came across a journal article by Arthur C. Brooks titled The Link between Happiness and a Sense of Humor. Brooks touches on how comedy and humor are “linked to happiness,” and I couldn’t agree more. Laughing is healthy! Honestly, when you tell a joke, it’s really the laughter that makes it so beautiful and funny. How we look at the world affects our sense of humor. We are in control of what we attract, and that includes laughter! We have the ability to control our happiness, and laughter is one of the best tools we have. Brooks mentions how we look at the world deeply affects our humor and our happiness. The real beauty behind this entire idea is that it’s not about the joke itself but about how we choose to engage, laugh, and shape how we perceive life.

We think of laughter as an automatic response when something seems to be funny. This is not true… laughter is a choice we make, and when we do it, it allows us to release tension and stress. Allowing us to reset and view the world from a lighter perspective. Look at laughter as a form of emotional empowerment, a choice to be happy, elevate our moods, and take control of how we feel. Choosing to laugh is proof that we are in control of ourselves and our feelings. Nowadays it’s super easy to get caught up in the opinions of others, societal expectations, and even just the rollercoaster of life. Making the choice to view life in a positive light through the decisions we make and feelings we allow ourselves to feel is why one of the best things you can do right now to change your life is approach everything with a sense of humor.

Approaching life with a little bit of laughter can help us create the reality we want.

Sooooo, here’s my challenge to you: Choose to laugh today. Find humor in everyday moments. Choose to laugh at the challenges, laugh at the chaos, and laugh at life itself. When you do so, you are one step closer to boosting your happiness and taking control of your life. Being happy is being confident!

Choose you today.

Look up the article “The Link between Happiness and a Sense of Humor“ by Arthur C. Brooks. I want you to look at Brook’s words. He wants us to know we are in control of looking at life in a positive light, and I want you to know life is a positive light; you just have to follow what makes you happy.