6 Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now 

Whether you’re getting ready in the morning, commuting to school or work, going on a walk, or cleaning your room, podcasts are a great way to learn something new or just play in the background. With them being all the rage today, there truly is something for everyone and every mood.

If your podcast taste is all over the place like mine, this list is definitely for you. You’ll find everything from motivation and self-growth to paranormal stories and true crime. Here are some of my favorites that you should add to your rotation!

The Mel Robbins Podcast

If there is one thing I can say about this podcast, it’s that Mel Robbins will tell exactly what you need to hear, honestly and bluntly, which I believe is the best way to give advice. In addition to bringing on highly qualified experts in health, psychology and personal development, she asks all the important questions that you would want to ask if you were the one sitting there with an expert. She is not afraid to ask even the most basic of questions, which makes you feel comfortable in knowing that you’re not the only one wondering about something.

I personally love advice that translates into habits easily. Mel and the professionals she brings on break down psychology, behavior, and habits in a way that makes sense, offering advice you can immediately apply to your everyday life.

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

This is my comfort podcast, hands down. You know the feeling when you’re on FaceTime with your best friend, and you talk about everything and nothing? That is the safe space that Emma Chamberlain creates by being honest, unfiltered, and surprisingly uplifting.

I’ve been listening to her since I was in high school, and she was able to convince me to work on my TikTok addiction back then. Now, she offers fashion advice, relationship advice, talks about her mental health, and shares her everyday life. My favorite aspect of the way she structures her episodes is that there is no structure. It’s unscripted, which helps her come across as very relatable and genuine. It’s the perfect listen when you want something reflective but still easygoing.

Two Girls One Ghost

So, this one is a wild card, but as someone who loves everything horror and supernatural, I find myself clicking on their new episode every week. Hosts Sabrina and Corinne are guaranteed to feel like your besties who share scary stories around the campfire. My favorite episodes of theirs are when they share stories from listeners who send them emails. They also have episodes every week that are well-researched, based on legends, theories, and true stories.

The best thing about them is that even while being spooked, they still manage to be humorous. So it feels like a late-night call with your friends, except the topic is ghosts! It’s totally entertaining, slightly terrifying, and perfect for anyone who enjoys a good thrill.

Crime Junkie

If you like the creepy vibes but want something more real, Crime Junkie might be the podcast for you. Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat tell gripping true crime stories, but they always focus on the victims and the facts of every case. Unlike most of the true crime community online, their goal is not to entertain other people by being insensitive about victims of crimes. They aim to educate, raise awareness, and demonstrate to people that it helps to be alert to their surroundings. As someone who loves documentaries based on true crime, I find this podcast to be no-nonsense, fascinating, and informative.

On My Mind With Ava Jules

Ava’s YouTube channel has always been one of my favourites, so when she decided to start a podcast, I knew I’d be a fan. Her calm and serene energy always rubs off on me, and I really like her focus on wellness, mindfulness, and self-growth.

Her episodes feel peaceful and reassuring, which makes it perfect for when I have slow mornings and want a reset or even a moment to myself. Since she started her podcast, she has gone through many life experiences, including getting her own apartment, starting a new relationship, and, most recently getting engaged! So, I’ve felt connected to her because she showed me that it is possible to be independent and financially stable at a young age, and I find that really inspiring.

Archetypes with Meghan Markle

Archetypes explores the stereotypes and labels that shape how women are seen in the world. Meghan Markle interviews influential guests like Serena Williams and Mindy Kaling, discussing important topics that should be on the mind of every woman in society. They bring up identity, gender, cultural perceptions, and societal expectations.

It’s easy to feel like you’re the only person struggling, but isn’t it comforting to know that some of the most successful and inspiring women in the world share the same thoughts? It’s both powerful and empowering, and the conversations really make me think about all the questions that go unanswered, especially because people are too afraid to bring some things up.

With all the variety in podcasts now, I love that there is something to listen to for everyone. Some help you grow, some help you relax, and others just keep you entertained. I’m sure there are others out there that I haven’t discovered yet, and I’m excited to stay on the lookout for anything new and stimulating! I also find myself leaning more towards podcasts when I’m bored with my playlists. So if you, too, feel that way sometimes, then try adding one of these to your rotation. You might just find your new favorite podcast!