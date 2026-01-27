My (Completely Unpolitical) 2026 Reading List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Richmond London chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year, I resolved to read more books than I ever have. Not just more in general, but more types of books. More articles, more blogs, more substacks, more of everything written. I’ve been trying to get away from social media and video-form short content. It’s bad for my attention span and slowly eats away at my ability to grasp complex ideas. I think in a world that constantly profits from your inability to pay attention, building the skill of focus is extremely important.

That’s why I’ve made this list of books I plan on reading in 2026. Some of them I’ve already chowed through as they’re pretty short. I’ve tried to throw in a mix of history, fiction, politics, and theory. And a good mix from all over the world. I think this will be a good starting list for anyone not explicitly studying politics or history who may want some supplemental reading. Enjoy!

How to hide an empire: a short history of the greater united states – daniel immerwahr

I repeatedly used this book to write an essay on whether or not the US is an empire. Some of you may think you know the answer, but the actual definition for empire is quite muddy. And it becomes more complicated when you start thinking of history and state politics. A very interesting read, and it definitely opened my eyes to some parts of American history I was unfamiliar with.

The Handmaids tale – Margaret Atwood

I know this one feels a bit repetitive, as I’m sure so many people have recommended it, but truly, this book changed my life. No notes. Just read it.

On Palestine – Noam Chomsky

Extremely interesting read and a good way to familiarise yourself with just some of the history of the region. I’ve read his other books, The Precipice and Who Rules The World?, and both are amazing. Would definitely recommend them as well.

SPQR: A history of ancient rome – Mary Beard

There seems to be a revival of interest in the Roman Empire, and I want to understand more. My professor recommended ‘anything by Mary Beard’ for this topic, so I’m trusting him.

1984 – George Orwell

Obviously, a necessary one. I also recommend his short essay, Why I Write, as it is especially relevant today and a lot less boring than it sounds.

The Kite Runner – Khaled Hosseini

Comes highly recommended from a friend. Made her cry. Good enough for me.

Lysistrata – Aristophanes

If you miss studying Greek plays from high school literature. If you love female protagonists. If you are interested in a comedy about the Peloponnesian War. If you’re anti-war. Yeah. Read it.

Project Hail Mary – Andy Weir

In my usual fashion of reading books before watching the movie, I read this. One of my favourite Sci-Fi books of all time. So inspiring and heartwarming, and a good book in times of climate change.

The Grapes of Wrath – John Steinbeck

Very timely for the current atmosphere. A mix of struggle, migration, class, and environmental disaster.

Song of Solomon – Toni Morrison

A complex novel in a time when people really don’t like acknowledging complexity, especially with civil rights.

The Wretched of the Earth – Frantz Fanon

An important dive into the psychology of oppression and colonialism. Focused on the Algerian War of Independence and the struggle to build a nation.

Slaughterhouse Five – Kurt Vonnegut

If you enjoyed the movie Arrival and love WW2 biographies, read this.

the travels of marco polo – marco polo

I personally love travel memoirs, and this is one of the most important firsthand accounts of travel in the ancient world. He describes a world that I can barely imagine today, and would’ve given anything to see.

White Nights – Fyodor Dostoevsky

For all dramatic yearners.

Just an important book all around. I’ve also taken to writing a ‘book of beautiful sentences’ from other literary works in a similar practice to hers. I recommend reading that as well.

Heart of Darkness – Joseph Conrad

An important novella about colonialism in the interior of Africa. You decide if it’s an early example of anti-colonialism or a reaffirmation of it.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy – J.R.R. Tolkien

I decided to finish with a lighter one. I love these movies, and I find they always give me a little hope when things seem crazy. I need to see if the book Samwise Gamgee is better than the film Sam.