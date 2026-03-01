Three Study Break Desserts that Got me Through Exam Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somehow, I convinced myself that finishing a single slide earned me an Instagram reel break. I quickly learned that this was not going to get me through exam season. A “10-minute scroll” somehow turns into an hour, and suddenly I’m panicking about lost time and wondering how I’m going to get everything done. So recently, I’ve decided to switch things up. Instead of scrolling during my study breaks, I started doing something small but productive, like folding laundry, washing dishes, or making a quick treat. It gives my mind a real pause from flashcards and lectures, without pulling me into an endless doom scroll. There’s something oddly calming about doing light, mindless tasks. You can wander off into your thoughts, reset, and still feel like you accomplished something at the end. So today, I’m sharing three of my favourite recipes to make during my study breaks, all of which take less than 20 minutes and can mostly be eyeballed. And the best part? You get to enjoy the treats you made during your break in your next study block. If a recipe requires preheating the oven for half an hour, you best believe I’m out. As a med student, quick and easy recipes ONLY, please.

The 5-Minute Mug Cake

This is for when you want something warm and chocolatey.

You’ll need:

4 tbsp flour

2 tbsp cocoa powder

3 tbsp sugar

⅓ tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

4 tbsp milk

1 tbsp oil

A handful of chocolate chips

Mix everything directly into a microwave-safe mug. Microwave for 1-2 minutes. Done.

You’ve just made yourself a chocolatey, gooey masterpiece that required quite literally zero effort, just ingredients.

Dubai Chocolate Dates

These Pinterest-coded treats will require you to have absolutely zero skill. If you can melt chocolate, you qualify.

You’ll need:

Dates

Pistachio spread

A handful of chopped kataifi dough

Sea salt dark chocolate

Slice the dates and remove the pits. Use the bottom of a cup to gently press them into a heart shape. Roast the kataifi dough until golden and crispy, then mix it with a spoonful of pistachio spread. Top the dates with the mixture and drizzle some melted sea salt dark chocolate on top. Chill for 10-15 minutes (if you can wait!).

These Dubai chocolate dates are the perfect bite of sweet, salty, and crunchy all together. This is the kind of snack that makes you feel like you have your life put together, when it really only takes 10 minutes!

Lotus Cheesecake Bites

For the Lotus lovers, this one is for you. No complicated baking, no oven commitment, and definitely no patience required.

You’ll need:

Lotus biscuits Lotus spread Plain cream cheese White chocolate

Crush the lotus biscuits until fine (this is a great stress reliever, by the way!). In a container, mix the crushed biscuits with cream cheese and Lotus spread, roughly a 2:1 ratio. You might have to get your hands a little messy and knead everything together until it holds. Roll the mixture into small balls. Melt some white chocolate with a spoonful of Lotus spread in the microwave in 10-second intervals. Dip each ball into the mixture until coated. Chill for 10-15 minutes in the fridge.

These bites are perfectly creamy and sweet, the kind of treat that makes your stress melt away and somehow makes you feel like everything might actually be okay in the end.

Your study breaks don’t have to mean doom scrolling until you reach a state of panic. Instead, they can be sweet, simple, and productive. None of these recipes require baking expertise, fancy utensils, or all the time in the world. Just a few ingredients you can keep stocked in your pantry at all times, because you never know when a dessert emergency might strike!