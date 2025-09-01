Digital Burnout Is Real – And It’s Hitting Students the Hardest.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We live online: lectures, socials, notes, and even relaxation. But is being too connected making us miserable?

Almost everything we do is online, or can be done online. Many universities have made attending lectures in person optional, as they are all recorded and posted online. You could technically complete your college years entirely online if you wanted. Meetings have gone from in-person to online, allowing you to join from wherever you are. Students have increasingly transitioned from using pencil and paper to writing their notes online or replacing paper with an iPad screen. Even after a long day of work or university, many of us choose to unwind using technology, such as doom-scrolling for hours on end or binge-watching our favourite Netflix series. Everything is managed through technology, from our Moodle portals, emails, LinkedIn, and social networks. The truth is that the use of technology undoubtedly makes our lives easier, especially as students. But at what cost?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become progressively dependent on digital technology. During this time, the entire world was clinging to technology to remain connected, despite being forced to isolate from one another. Naturally, stress levels increased due to the lack of offline interaction. However, researchers conducted a study to investigate whether, at the end of quarantine, when people were given the choice between offline and online strategies, they would continue using online methods. The study found that, “in most countries with the available data, the share of internet users (out of the total population) has not decreased in 2022; in some, it has even continued to grow” (Polyakova, Streltsova, Iudin, & Kuzina, 2024). According to Nielsen data, since 2020, people have used technology around three hours more than before the pandemic.

Despite the world being more connected than ever, many of us are feeling more disconnected and anxious than ever before. Digital burnout is a real phenomenon, and if you’re constantly feeling drained, it may be linked to the overuse of digital devices, social media, and online platforms. Some main symptoms of digital burnout include:

Notifications stress you out. Instead of feeling excited or curious when your phone buzzes, you feel weighed down. Almost like there’s always something else waiting for you.



Screens leave you exhausted. After a day of online lectures, study sessions, or endless scrolling, you feel mentally drained, even though you haven't done much physically.



Every day, things feel harder. Social media can make real life seem less interesting; hobbies, schoolwork, or even hanging out with friends don't feel as enjoyable as they once did.

If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone; it’s something many of us are experiencing in our hyper-connected world.

With the increasing use of technology, the line between social media and our personal lives has become blurred, as many of the same devices we use for leisure are also used for work or studying. The devices we once used solely for entertainment and connection have trapped us in a perpetual state of stress and urgency. Digital burnout can have negative impacts on students that extend beyond just feeling constantly drained. The effects on mental health can lead to increased anxiety, depression, and decreased productivity. Not only this, but staring at our screens all day is linked with symptoms of eye strain, sleep disruption, and physical fatigue. Don’t get me wrong, the use of digital devices has many benefits. It can even foster connection between the world, but it’s crucial to balance the use of technology and regain control of our digital lives. Regaining control doesn’t mean cutting it out completely — it just means being intentional.

Here are some ways you can combat digital burnout:

Set aside offline time. Whether it’s reading a book, playing your favorite sport, or hanging out with friends and family, give yourself pockets of the day that are completely screen-free.



Pause before picking up your phone. Ask yourself if you need to check it right now, or if it's just habit. That quick moment of mindfulness can help you stay more present.



Clear the clutter. Unsubscribe from those endless newsletters or email lists that do nothing but fill your inbox and add stress.



Unsubscribe from those endless newsletters or email lists that do nothing but fill your inbox and add stress. Try a mini digital detox. As students, it’s unrealistic to ditch screens altogether. However, you can set small boundaries — such as taking a day off or simply stepping away for a short walk between study sessions to reset.

A little intentionality goes a long way. By making small changes, you can protect your energy and enjoy the time you spend online — instead of feeling controlled by it. As we return to our digital lives at university, it’s easy to fall victim to digital burnout. Still, I encourage you to create a balance between technology and the real world. Technology has given us numerous opportunities, and it will continue to do so, but we must establish boundaries and break free from the vicious cycle of digital overconsumption.