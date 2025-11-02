A Girls Guide to Winter Running

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dublin rain has a personality, and it’s dramatic. One minute you’re jogging in a misty drizzle, the next you’re basically in a sideways storm, wondering why you didn’t stay in bed. But if you’ve ever chased that post-run glow, you know it’s worth it – even when your socks are soggy and your leggings are barely holding on for dear life. Winter running in Dublin isn’t just a workout; it’s a mindset. Here’s how to stay warm, dry (as much as you can), and motivated when the weather’s doing its absolute worst.

Dress Smart, Not Just Cute

If there’s one thing Dublin teaches you quickly, it’s that “a bit of rain” can turn into a downpour in seconds. The right layers can make the difference between a solid run and an early Uber ride home. Start with a synthetic thermal base layer to keep you warm, and add another light mid-layer for that extra warmth. Finish with a waterproof raincoat that can handle both wind and sideways rain. Something like a Columbia or Arc’teryx jacket if you want solid protection, or a North Face option for that reliable, outdoor feel.

For bottoms, thermals again are the way to go. Water–resistant leggings work wonders as they don’t soak through after five minutes. Patagonia, On, and Gymshark all make pairs that actually hold up to the Irish weather.

Now, never forget the small things: a cap or headband, light gloves, and reflective gear for those dark 5 PM runs. It doesn’t need to be overly sporty; even minimalist pieces from Tracksmith or Puma will do the job without ruining the overall fit.

The key takeaway: if your clothes keep you warm, dry, and visible, you’ve already won half the battle.

Work With the Weather

Winter running in Dublin means accepting that the weather will rarely be on your side. Instead of waiting for a perfect dry day – which doesn’t exist anyway – plan around what’s going on outside.

Check the forecast before you head out, believe me, it makes all the difference. Even a quick look outside helps you pick the right route. On windy days, skip the exposed coastal paths and go for something more sheltered, like Phoenix Park or along the Grand Canal. If the rain’s heavy, shorter runs or interval training are going to be your best friend. You’ll still get the endorphins, without spending an hour dodging puddles.

And when it’s cold enough to see your breath, that’s where your thermal base layer earns its keep, as mentioned before. I’d recommend going for a synthetic or merino layer since they keep you warm while not trapping sweat like cotton does. Add your waterproof jacket, and you’re all good to go.

Remember not to fight the weather; work with it. Layer smartly and remind yourself that you’ll feel ten times better once it’s done.

Keep Your Motivation Up

Some days, running in the cold feels like the last thing you want to do, and that’s normal. The trick is finding ways to make it something you actually look forward to.

Running with other people helps more than you’d think. There’s a new student-run club in Dublin called Coffee and Cadence, and it’s exactly what it sounds like – easy runs that end with a good coffee and even better chats. Having a group to meet up with keeps you accountable, and it makes those grey mornings feel a little less lonely.

If you prefer to go solo, line up a playlist that fits your pace, something upbeat for shorter runs or calm and steady for longer ones. The right songs can completely change your energy, especially when the weather’s miserable.

If the weather really isn’t on your side and you end up running indoors, mix things up so it doesn’t feel like staring at the same gym wall forever. Try interval runs, where you switch between fast bursts and slower recoveries to keep it interesting. Podcasts also help pass the time (true crime, pop culture, whatever keeps your brain busy). And if you’re on a treadmill, play with the incline every now and then. It keeps your legs engaged and mimics real outdoor runs, minus the sideways Dublin rain.

Finally, build in small rewards: an everything shower, a latte from your favorite cafe, or just the satisfaction of ticking off another run. Winter training is more about consistency than speed; showing up counts more than hitting a personal best.

Wrapping it Up

Winter running in Dublin isn’t glamorous; it’s messy, unpredictable, and sometimes feels like more effort than it’s worth. But there’s something satisfying about doing it anyway. Whether you’re out along the canal in the drizzle or jogging laps on a treadmill to escape the wind, every run counts.

The key is to keep it simple: layer smart, stay safe, and find small things that make it enjoyable. A good playlist, a running buddy, or the post-run coffee is what makes the whole thing worth it. You don’t need perfect weather or perfect motivation; just a pair of trainers and the decision to show up.