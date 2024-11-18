The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the day winds down, I welcome the calming rhythm that my nighttime routine brings. It’s a time to relax, unwind and prepare, not only for a restful sleep, but also for waking up refreshed. Nighttime rituals have become increasingly popular, especially on social media, with many people sharing their “morning shred”—a term that refers to the beauty products and self-care rituals used before bed. These routines highlight how essential it is to take time for yourself, to nourish both your mind and body. Here’s a peek into my own nighttime routine that helps me feel grounded and ready for the day ahead of me.

Prep

Before I step into the shower, I set the tone by making sure my room is tidy. I light a few lamps to create a peaceful atmosphere, and I always lay out my pyjamas and pick my outfit for the next day. This small act helps me feel organized and at ease. I also like to take a moment to reflect on my day by writing down three things I’m grateful for in my journal. To finish, I do a round of box breathing—inhale for four seconds, hold for four, exhale for four, hold for four—to centre myself and signal to my body that it’s time to unwind.

Shower

The shower is where I really start to unwind. I begin by washing my hair with OGX’s Soft & Silky Vanilla Silk shampoo and conditioner, though I also love using Maui and Native brands. These three are my go-to for a deep clean and silky soft hair. While the conditioner sets in, I use an OGX coconut coffee scrub and wash. Once these bottles are empty I make sure switch it up with a different brands to try new things!

When it’s time to shave, I make sure to replace my razor frequently for a smooth finish. Afterwards, I apply a Tree Hut Vanilla Body Scrub and wash it off along with the conditioner from my hair. I always double cleanse my face with the La Roche-Posay Foaming Cleanser.

When I step out of the shower, I gently pat my skin dry with a towel to avoid irritation. I prefer to stick to one scent throughout my routine, so I apply Renpure’s Coconut Milk & Vitamin E Body Lotion—it’s my current favourite and leaves my skin feeling soft and hydrated.

Skin Care

After showering, I head to my bedroom to finish my skincare routine. I start with a quick spritz of D’Alba Piedmont Spray to prep my skin, followed by the Paula’s Choice Exfoliating BHA Lotion to keep my skin smooth and clear. Next, I apply The Ordinary’s Pink Soothing & Barrier Support Serum, followed by Soonjung Moisturizer for hydration. To lock everything in, I use the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5, which is soothing and helps with any skin irritation. I love how it leaves my skin looking dewy and moisturized, like a glazed donut—especially on colder nights. I also apply any excess to my neck and hands.

Hair Care

After the shower, I gently towel-dry my hair and brush it thoroughly. I then apply some Garnier Moroccan Sleek Oil Serum and L’oreal Glycolic Gloss Serum to smooth and hydrate my hair. On nights before a wash day, I like to apply coconut oil to my roots and sleep in a bun to nourish my hair overnight. On these nights, I keep it simple by maintaining my hair with Moroccan oil and brushing it through for a smooth finish. Occasionally, I’ll wrap my hair in heatless curls if I’m feeling like changing things up.

Bedtime

Finally, it’s time for bed. I peel back the duvet and spray Saige’s Restful Sleep Mist on my sheets and pillow to create a calming, aromatic environment. I also make sure to crack the window slightly to let in some fresh air. Once I’m in my pyjamas, I climb into bed, ensuring my water bottle is on the nightstand. I like to wind down with a 30-minute show or podcast—right now, I’m watching “Grace & Frankie” or listening to “The Broski Report” for some light-hearted entertainment before drifting off to sleep.

—

This routine might seem long to some, but it’s become a cherished ritual for me. Each step nourishes both my body and mind, leaving me feeling refreshed, relaxed and ready to take on tomorrow. The quiet moments spent caring for myself before bed have become something I truly look forward to.