It saddens me to admit that the majority of my hobbies have faded into mere memories. I enjoy the occasional paint night or designated baking Sunday as much as the next person, but it often feels like my hobbies outgrew me. I don’t want to say that I outgrew them, because I don’t believe that to be possible. But growing up, for me at least, partly included losing myself in trying to become the person I am “supposed” to be rather than the person I want to be.

In numerous classes, a prevalent discussion topic is rooted in the ideal of the capitalist, nuclear family structure. We’re conditioned to perceive it as the ultimate aspiration. Stay in school, pursue higher education, dedicate ourselves to the corporate realm, and return home with scant time to connect with our loved ones before repeating the tired cycle. Striving for this lifestyle, which is not always universally fulfilling, often results in sacrificing the very things that once brought us immense joy. Our childhood passions gradually diminish as societal pressures consume both our thoughts and actions.

Whatever happened to the little girl who loved to dance? Or paint? Or play piano? All those things, even if for an hour, felt like a sigh of relief after a long day. Amidst the hustle and bustle of adulthood, there now lingers a longing for the simplicity and purity of those moments — a desire to reconnect with that little girl, beyond the obligations and expectations of daily life. Like with work, school, and all our other responsibilities, hobby burnout is a completely real experience that can come with growing older. A loss of balance compounded by the overwhelming push to figure out who we’re all meant to be can leave our hobbies collecting dust in a drawer.

There are, of course, ways to enjoy a balanced lifestyle which includes incorporating hobbies into daily routines. For some, hobbies were a gift that came with growing up. Embracing the things we love is a healthy and productive outlet that we should all experience. Finding new creative passions is a beautiful journey that is not emphasized enough in the transitional phase of growing up — the time when we are grown up by definition but not necessarily by mentality.

I used to love writing. My journal bore witness to my thoughts day and night, capturing everything from favourite songs to diary-type musings about school crushes. However, upon entering university, I completely lost touch with that part of myself. When I put pen to paper, it was solely for academic purposes. If I read, it was only assigned chapters from textbooks that I often had minimal interest in. I created a version of myself that was devoted to school rather than to myself. This year, I found a way to bring my love for writing back into my life with Her Campus, and it has been nothing short of incredible. I feel myself growing back into the version of me that I admire — one who has dreams, feelings and aspirations. One who does what she loves because she loves it.

Amidst the chaos of adult responsibilities, there’s a necessity to carve out time for oneself. It’s not merely a matter of indulgence but a fundamental aspect of self-care. Whether it’s dedicating a weekend morning to indulge in a cherished hobby, joining a community group that shares similar interests, or simply setting aside a few moments each day to engage in something that brings joy, the importance of nurturing one’s passions cannot be overstated. These moments of respite serve as a reminder of our intrinsic desires and offer a sanctuary from the relentless demands of the outside world. Ultimately, finding a balance between work and play is not just about managing time but about reclaiming ownership of our lives and rediscovering the essence of who we are beyond societal expectations.