Clarity, calm, and inner-peace. These are all characteristics which define the “soft life”. It’s about meaningful relationships, surrounding yourself with people which are good for you and finding things which make you happy.

The soft life trend reminds me a lot of the uproar of the minimalist lifestyle. Minimalism initially became renowned during the 1960s and 70s, but resurfaced and peaked in popularity during 2016. Minimalism and the soft life share similar qualities: both lifestyles reject hustle culture and teach you to live a life with minimal stress and struggle.

Enjoying life with the tempo of today’s world seems impossible. But with some simple lifestyle changes, the soft life is actually quite easy to live.

It’s Ok To Chose The Soft Life

The first step to truly embracing the soft life is understanding that self-care is okay! As a matter of fact, it should be your priority, especially in a society as chaotic as the one we live in. Although the speed of the 21st century is incomparable to what life was once life, it is still possible to put yourself first.

Be mindful of your energy and where you spend it. Energy is expensive, and we’ve become too familiar with spending it on meaningless and draining situations. Pour that energy back into yourself. Withdraw yourself from what is draining you and take some time for yourself throughout the day. Whether that be by ding some skin-care or a hobby you love, do it: it’s good for you.

It’s okay to not want to “hustle”. It’s okay to want to be taken care of. And most importantly, it’s okay to want to take care of yourself.

Energy And Boundaries

As I mentioned above, energy is expensive and it’s a waste to use it on experiences and people which do not serve and align with you. Make it a priority to protect your heart and energy: Set boundaries! We spend a lot of our time in the modern age trying to fit in with others and shape ourself to suit the status quo… Stop it!

Heartbreak is in our day-to-day lives. From fluctuations in our platonic and romantic relationships, to acquaintances and our job opportunities, day-in and day-out we waste heaps of our energy trying to impress those around us. From personal experience, you will make your life so much easier and laid back if you start to be mindful with where and how you use your energy. Do not waste it on people which have continuously shown you that they don’t care much about you, or who are showing you mixed feelings. Similarly, don’t put in energy where it cannot be reciprocated. At work, if you’re putting in the hours but feel that you are not getting anything back in return, step-back. It’ll help you in the long run.

Prioritize Rest

“Hustle culture” and the “grind” has taught us to work, work, work. That drains you more than you think.

Prolonged stress leads to adrenal fatigue. Adrenal fatigue isn’t exactly accepted in conceptional medicinal practices, but that is why naturopaths exist.

I remember way back when when I was under prolonged stress. School and dance rehearsals with little sleep and a dash of relationship problems led to heaps of health issues. Constant fatigue, difficulty losing weight, chest pains, difficulty breathing, and some other symptoms, yet doctor could exactly pin-point why I was feeling so ill, yet I was a very healthy young adult, all until I met one doctor which turned me to naturopathy. Shortly after consulting a naturopath, my symptoms stopped with a lifestyle change and some supplements for my adrenal glands.

Rest and ease has gotten lost in today’s toxic productivity hustle culture. Rest is a foundational quality to enhancing your life and embracing the soft life! Make sure you’re not only resting and recharging, but having quality rest.

Live Intentionally

Craft daily rituals which help to restore you rather than drain you, and let go of the idea of perfectionism.

While perfection is a double-edged sword, the soft life stands for accepting imperfection. When we let go of striving for perfection, we let go of stress, and learn to live freely. Perfection is unattainable anyways.

At the end of the day, the soft life is…

Self-love and inner joy

Putting yourself first

Wellness days and days off

Staying off the grid

Controlled energy and boundaries