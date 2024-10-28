5 Self-Care Ideas That Prioritize Downtime and Relaxation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we are in the midst of midterm season and most of us are swamped with exams and assignments, I find that self-care and “me-time” often get placed low in our list of priorities. However, self-care is so important when it comes to maintaining a balance between school, work, social life, and “me-time”, and is even more important during stressful times like midterm season. As such, here are a few of my favourite ways to practice self-care during stressful times.

have a movie night

Having a movie night is a classic self-care activity, and is especially helpful during the colder seasons when there is less motivation to go outside. This is a low-cost, relaxing, and effortless way to enjoy some downtime during exam season. Moreover, this is the perfect time to watch some of your favourite classic Halloween movies. My personal favourite thing about this particular activity is the fact that it can be done solo, or with a group of friends, if you’re in the mood for downtime, but not necessarily “me-time”.

BAKING COOKIES

Baking has always been one of my favourite cozy hobbies. No matter what recipe I’m making, I find that something about going through the motions of following a recipe, never mind the obvious delicious result makes baking cookies an unbeatable downtime activity that can also be done solo, or with your housemates!

CLEANING YOUR SPACE

Hear me out on this one, while I know that cleaning is usually considered more of a chore than a self-care tip, I find that having a clean space automatically lifts my mood substantially. Often, I find it hard to relax when I’m surrounded by clutter, as such, dedicating just a little time to tidy up your space is one of my biggest self-care tips for an improved mood, and to maximize relaxation.

reading a book

Admittedly, I’m a bit of a book nerd and spend most of my free time reading. However, I always find that reading a book grounds me and allows me to detach from my surroundings in a healthy way, even if it is only for a little bit. Furthermore, I find that reading a book provides a sense of coziness and an increased sense of downtime that being on your phone does not, as, on your phone, you are often faced with high energy and flashy things over social media, which can make it hard to properly relax and find ease. Whereas with books, you can comfortably get immersed in a world, and real life can take a back seat for a bit. Not to mention the fact that reading with a cup of tea on a chilly day is an unbeatable fall experience in my opinion.

GET A COLOURING BOOK/PRINT OUT COLOURING SHEETS

This self-care activity is one I’ve done a few times with my housemates, and each time I find it so fun and effective. Similar to baking, it is simple because it is relatively mindless, simply colouring inside the lines. However, it is the perfect balance between relaxing and engaging. It’s also a favourite because it is a relatively inexpensive activity, considering you can get all the required items at the dollar store, or if you have a printer, you can print out specific sheets. This is a great activity either alone, or if you choose to do it with friends, you can make a little game out of it, by using the same colouring sheet and seeing the difference between everyone’s colouring, or by swapping the same sheet and adding your personal touches until the colouring page is complete. Either way, this is an incredibly relaxing yet fun downtime activity that I absolutely recommend.

In busy times – whether it be midterm season, exam season, a job hunt, or a transitionary period – it’s important to remember that engaging in self-care is a productive act. Self-care activities like the ones mentioned above can help provide us with the necessary energy we need to perform better at work/school.