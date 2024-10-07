The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

University students know the sickness at the beginning of the school year all too well. Between all of the traveling, partying and full classrooms in the months of September and October, the “Frosh Flu” (and probably COVID) spreads like wildfire. As someone who started out university getting sick every other week, I have curated the best four ways to get through the first-year flu.

1. Stay in

To begin with, and to many students’ dismay, it is crucial to stop drinking alcohol and smoking when you feel yourself getting sick. I always find that overexerting my lung capacity and drinking ends up worsening my symptoms, specifically in the congestion and sore throat department. Drinking alcohol is also a very dehydrating activity, and hydration is a crucial element in recovering from a sickness. I understand that it is frustrating to feel like you are missing out, but the parties and fun activities will be around for whenever you recover.

2. Academic Consideration

Secondly, for the safety of yourself and others, get academic consideration and stay home. When classes are starting up, it may feel like you have to be there or risk falling behind immediately. However, going into crowded lecture halls exposes you to more germs and bacteria, while also exposing yours to other people. You can also look into applying for academic consideration to ensure you don’t fall behind. For more information on getting Academic Consideration, refer to the Queen’s University website. Most of your work or class guidelines will be on onQ anyways, so help yourself and others by staying home. At the very least, consider wearing a mask if you feel a sickness coming on.

3. connect with loved ones

A more mental health-targeted approach is to call your parents or loved ones. Just because you are living on your own or do not want to spread illness doesn’t mean that you can’t receive support from the people who love you. I always feel better when I call my family while I’m sick because comfort and recovery goes beyond physical attention. Knowing that you are supported and can get through it is always a nice assurance to get from people that you love and trust.

4. boost your immune system

Lastly, if you know a sickness is going around, do things to boost your immunity. Specific things that I do on the daily to strengthen my immune system include regular exercise, washing my hands frequently, (trying to) get enough sleep each night and engaging in mindful practices like meditation to reduce stress. These methods are common suggestions for getting rid of or keeping away a cold, but they are easy to lose sight of in the madness of the beginning of the year. Things like getting enough sleep and reducing stress are very easy to forget, but you will thank yourself for remembering!

As obvious as these strategies may seem in helping fight illness at the beginning of the year, I frequently see the sick people I know losing sight of them in the craziness of returning to school. It is easy to make excuses not to take care of yourself when you have a busy social and school calendar, but you will thank yourself in the long run. Getting the rest that you need and taking care of your body will give you the ability to bounce back into your routine as fast as you can!