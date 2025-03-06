Why You Should Be Watching ‘School Spirits’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I don’t know about you, but the quality of my life increases substantially whenever I have a new, fun TV show to watch and obsess over. For me, this doesn’t happen too frequently, as all of my friends know that I’d rather watch a show I’ve seen 20+ times rather than start up a new series.

However, thanks to my roommate, I’ve found a new show to keep me busy.

I had never heard of “School Spirits” until about 3 weeks ago, and let’s just say I’ve now watched every single episode (some of them twice), and here’s why you should become just as obsessed as I am.

Before we get into the list, here is some background on the show to contextualize things.

“School Spirits” follows a girl named Maddie when she wakes up in what some would assume is the purgatory. She has been murdered and is now stuck with everyone else who has had a tragic death on her school grounds (which is an alarming number). The only problem (besides coming to terms with the fact that she’s dead), is that she has no idea how she died — and no one can find her body.

Maddie and the other ghosts cannot leave the school property or communicate with any living person, even though they can see and hear them. Using this minimal information that they have, Maddie and her friends try to solve her murder.

It’s Not Scary A fun fact about me is that I hate scary things — you will never get me to watch a horror movie, but I love thrillers and suspense. If this sounds like you, be assured that this show is the perfect balance of thrill and suspense. It has an eerie vibe without any unnecessary terror. The Plot is Gripping The storyline for “School Spirits” is insanely entertaining and creative. Each episode delivers shocking twists and gasps. Frustratingly, most episodes end on a cliffhanger, which only makes me more excited for Thursdays — will Maddie be able to solve the case of her death? Peyton List’s Performance View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus) She’s come a long way since her Disney days. List portrays a deep character struggling to balance complex and challenging home life with her senior year — on top of being murdered, of course. List brings emotion and awareness to some tough life situations and looks super cool while doing it. Milo Manheim Need I say anything more? The New Season is Airing now A lot of people might not be a fan of this formatting, but I love it. The second season of “School Spirits” premiered on Jan. 30 and is being released every Thursday on Paramount Plus (it is still currently airing). It adds a little joy to my week and it’s motivating knowing that I get to watch a new episode on Thursday as a reward for doing all of my work that week.

Now that you have these few things in mind, consider catching up and tuning in to next week’s episode of “School Spirits” and boost those ratings.