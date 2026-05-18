Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Romanticizing Their Life Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been on TikTok, Pinterest or any social media lately, you’ve probably noticed that everyone seems obsessed with “romanticizing their life.”

It’s all over the internet right now, especially with college students, usually including aesthetic morning routines, coffee runs, journaling, sunset walks or people acting like they’re in the opening scene of a coming-of-age movie. At first, it can seem a little dramatic or unrealistic, but the idea behind it is actually way more relatable than it looks.

Romanticizing your life means learning how to appreciate your everyday moments instead of always waiting for something bigger or better to happen. It’s about making ordinary things feel a little more meaningful. That could mean listening to your favorite music while getting ready, walking to class without being glued to your phone, decorating your room so it actually feels comforting or taking yourself out for coffee just because you can. None of these things are huge or life-changing, but together they can make your day feel a lot less boring and repetitive.

I think this trend has become so popular because college can sometimes feel exhausting. Most days feel exactly the same. You wake up, go to class, stress about assignments, maybe go to work, try to have some kind of social life and then do it all over again the next day.

It can feel like you’re constantly focused on only what comes next, whether that’s your next exam, the weekend or your future after graduation. A lot of us are so focused on getting through life that we forget to actually experience it while it’s happening.

That’s where romanticizing your life comes in. It reminds people that life isn’t supposed to only feel exciting when something major happens. You shouldn’t have to wait for vacations, relationships, weekends or big accomplishments just to feel happy.

There’s something really comforting about learning how to enjoy regular days, even if nothing that exciting is going on. It shifts your mindset from “I just need to get through today” to “this day actually matters too.”

I also think this trend gives people a sense of control, which is something a lot of college students really need. There’s so much pressure in college and a lot of it can feel completely overwhelming. You can’t control your workload, your grades or your future, but you can control the little things.

You can make your morning slower instead of chaotic. You can choose to go on a walk when you’re stressed instead of staying stuck in your room. You can make your space feel like somewhere you actually want to be. Those small choices don’t fix everything, but they do make life feel a little more manageable.

At the same time, social media definitely makes romanticizing your life look easier and prettier than it actually is. Not every day is going to feel aesthetic or meaningful, which is completely normal. Some days are just stressful, messy or boring, and no amount of candles, playlists or iced coffee is going to magically fix that. Romanticizing your life doesn’t mean pretending everything is perfect because that would only add more pressure.

There’s also a fine line between enjoying your life and feeling like you have to perform it. When everything becomes about making your life look aesthetic, it defeats the purpose. You don’t need to film your morning routine or make every moment Instagram-worthy for it to count. The whole point is how it feels to you, not how it looks to other people.

What I like most about this idea is that it encourages people to slow down. We spend so much time worrying about what’s next that we barely notice what’s happening right now. College isn’t always exciting and a lot of it is everyday routines, but that doesn’t mean those moments don’t matter. Some of the best parts of life are actually really small and easy to miss if you’re not paying attention.

Romanticizing your life is really just about perspective. It’s choosing to notice the little things that make your day feel better, even if they’re not that big. It doesn’t require a perfect routine, a perfect aesthetic or a perfect life. Sometimes it’s as simple as good music, laughing with your friends, a quiet walk or finally having a moment to relax after a long day.

Maybe that’s why so many people are drawn to it right now. Everything feels so fast, stressful and overwhelming, especially in college. Romanticizing your life is a small way to push back against that and remind yourself that your life is already happening. You don’t have to wait for everything to fall into place to enjoy it.

That’s why it actually matters.