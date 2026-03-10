Why Counting Our Lucky Stars Is So Important

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve got two tests in the Pollock Testing Center this week, a group project due tomorrow and a ten-page essay due on Friday. You’re getting six hours of sleep every night and you’ve finally grown tired of having pizza or ramen for dinner. To be frank: you probably feel like you’re drowning in stress.

Everything feels like it’s crashing down on you, which is an extremely valid feeling. The seemingly-endless grey skies don’t seem to be helping much, either. Each day feels monotonous and repetitive, and you probably find yourself yearning for Friday before Monday has even started.

Take a deep breath. You’re not alone in this feeling; in fact, everyone else on campus is probably feeling exactly the same way.

This constant feeling of incessant dread doesn’t have to be the only thing you feel throughout the day. It can be easy to focus on every aspect of our lives that’s difficult beyond words and to dwell on all of our problems that we forget to be grateful for everything going right.

When I start to get in one of those dreary moods where the end of the week isn’t anywhere in sight, I like to take a few moments to myself and “count my lucky stars.” Sitting and thinking of all of the great things in my life helps me pull myself out of even the worst of feelings.

I often find myself thinking back to the version of me that existed one year ago; the version of me that was hoping and wishing I would get to go to the college of my dreams, and now, here I am. Penn State has allowed me to build a life I am so immensely proud of every day.

Having the ability to navigate higher education and pursue a degree in a field that I love is a privilege people often take for granted. You should be proud of yourself for simply making it this far and for pushing yourself every day towards academic success.

Something I’ve found myself doing for the first time in my life is actually looking forward to my classes, which has taken me by surprise. In multiple of my classes, I’ve found content that I love learning about and engaging with, something I also consider to be a blessing.

Throughout my life, school was never something I wanted to do, but rather a chore I had to complete, and I’m sure many other people felt this way as well. Sitting down in a lecture, actually excited to learn, is still mind-blowing to me. To be able to choose what you’re learning and love it as well is a gift that often goes unappreciated.

Spending time with friends who love you and know you is important as well. Every time I get a mid-day text from one of my friends, be it a request to get dinner that night or a random thought, it makes me feel a little bit more special. Friends are people who choose to spend their time with us and enjoy our presence.

My friends at Penn State are some of the most important people in my life, and taking a step back to truly appreciate how much they mean to me and how much I mean to them creates a great feeling of joy. Even having just one amazing friend can uplift your spirits and change your life for the better.

Having a space that’s yours, even if it’s just half of a dorm room that’s smaller than you’d prefer, can be a source of happiness as well. One of my favorite things to do is decorate my room, both back home and here on campus. At the end of a long day, gazing up at my posters makes me feel just a little bit more lucky to have something that’s all mine.

To be able to have so many amazing things in life is something to be so grateful for and happy about. The inconviences and annoyances in life often easily overshadow all of the wonderful parts of life, which is a great misfortune.

By stopping to realize just how lucky you actually are, to be at college surrounded by people you love, your life outlook will improve vastly. Holding tight to a positive mindset will keep you going through all of the hard times and encourage you to keep going despite it all.