What I Learned To Appreciate About My Breakup (And Can Help You Too)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

. The Shock – When It First Hits

The moment you’re broken up with, everything hits at once. Your mind swirls with regret, imagined scenarios and unanswered questions. You feel like the rug has been pulled out from under you, and it’s hard to breathe through all the confusion. What it can teach you: Even in the chaos of heartbreak, your emotions are valid. This stage reminds you that processing pain is part of the journey, and it is okay to feel messy while you start to heal.

. The Flood – Tears, Thoughts and Insecurities

After the breakup, I cried for weeks. Even while doing regular tasks, the realization would hit and I would just break down. Thoughts about him moving on or being close with others brought up a mix of pain and insecurity. I found myself replaying moments from our relationship, trying to make sense of everything. What it can teach you: Heartbreak can stir up intense emotions and insecurities, and that is normal. This stage reminds you to sit with your emotions without judging them, and to recognize that processing these emotions is part of healing.

. Self-Discovery – Realizing My Own Heart

This heartbreak showed me that I am incredibly loving, that I did not completely lose myself in the relationship, and that I have a good heart. I have learned that the way I express love and authenticity can’t be shared with everyone, because not everyone is ready to receive it. What it can teach you: Your capacity to love is a gift, and learning who deserves and can truly accept it is part of the growth we all experience.

. Gratitude & Clarity – Realizing My Worth

This stage taught me to recognize my own worth and reflect on habits I may have brought into the relationship. I saw how certain energies in the relationship were toxic and made me angry and aggressively reactive, which is not my true character. I am grateful to have had the space to step away and rediscover myself. What it can teach you: Heartbreak can bring clarity. It gives you the chance to reflect on the patterns that do not serve you, giving you the chance to release them and grow into the person you want to be.

. Acceptance & Peace