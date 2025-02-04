The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are all guilty of “doomscrolling” for hours to pass the time. But there are so many ways to fill that time with something that not only feeds the mind but the soul, more so than TikTok brain rot or hate comments on Instagram reels.

It can be helpful to take a break from the constant merry-go-round of social media content to improve your mental health, attention span and productivity when completing other tasks.

Being creative or being immersed in less harmful forms of media can take away the need for your phone, even if it is hard to start.

Start Reading Finding a new book series to dive into can be time-consuming in the best way possible. Not only does reading force you to take the time to digest and understand the plot, but it can be fascinating or introspective to be in the mind of a character you may or may not relate to. There is no need to start by picking up a 700-page book unless that’s your thing, but even a self-help book or magazine can give your eyes a break and ease your mind for a few hours. John-Mark Smith via Unsplash Nature Walks While the Pennsylvania winds and wintry conditions may deter you from soaking up a cold day in the sun, a nature walk can be refreshing and give you a different perspective on something that might be plaguing your mind. Even if you hate the chilly weather, sometimes taking a short walk to get out of the house or the dorms can uplift your spirits and stop you from cycling through the same few apps for hours and hours. Playing music on your walk can elevate the experience and make it all the more enjoyable. Photo by Joshua Fuller from Unsplash Learn to sew/knit/crochet Putting your hands to work with a new hobby is great for occupying time spent on screens. While getting started may be frustrating, being able to make clothes or objects by hand is a helpful talent that may prove useful or profitable. Playing music or talking with friends instead of throwing on a show in the background can also lessen the time spent on screens and consuming media, allowing for your mind to truly be offline. Photo by Joe Szczepanska from Unsplash Journal With so many people on TikTok and Instagram constantly exploiting their feelings, it can be invalidating or stressful when examining your own emotions as random internet strangers are the comparison. Whether you use a Moleskine or spiral notebook, jotting down what’s going through your head after a long day can quiet racing thoughts and allow you to process anything you might be experiencing. Doing this instead of scrolling for answers helps acknowledge that your feelings are valid and your own. It also prevents the blanks being filled with trendy buzzwords that may be being used incorrectly by the masses of people on social media. Photo by Alexandra Fuller from Unsplash Help Others There are so many organizations constantly looking for another helping hand and volunteering can be a great way to meet new people, help a great cause and impact the lives of people less fortunate than you. Food drives, community clean-up and working with the elderly or children are just some examples of ways to get involved with the surrounding community that also benefits you in return. Photo by Joel Muniz from Unsplash

While these are only a few ideas to get you started, taking time away from your phone can be beneficial to mental health, productivity and attention span.

Engaging with the real world around you instead of the virtual one can reinstate hopefulness, excitement and happiness if that has been lost in the pits of late-night social media gouging, forging a healthier and more productive lifestyle.