Journaling is something that seems to always be highly recommended by therapists, teachers, religious figures and especially people who journal. However it can be something that’s difficult to implement because it requires a certain level of consistency and discipline that are hard to achieve.

Regardless of the struggle many of us face, journaling is something that has been incredibly beneficial for me. It’s so nice to be able to get things off of my chest, with no judgement from the piece of paper consuming my thoughts.

Here’s a list of the top five ways journaling has benefitted me.

Clearer headspace For me, journaling helps to clear my mind. I’m able to take the constant cyclone of swirling thoughts and put them onto a piece of paper. It relieves some of the always thinking, constant pressure that is in my mind. This allows me to have a less busy and less dense state of mind. In this way, journaling helps to decrease the anxiety I feel, which allows me to be more in the moment. Increased productivity Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash Additionally, journaling increases my productivity. To be completely honest, this is a byproduct of having a clearer headspace. Since I have less thoughts crammed in my mind, I have a better attention span and a sense of increased focus. When I’m able to focus more intensely on my work for a longer period of time, I naturally get more things done. This benefits all areas of my life whether it is school to work. When I get more things done in a shorter amount of time, I have more time to myself and more time to practice self-care. more joy This is starting to be a strong trickle effect because when I have more time to care for myself, I feel more joy. When I have more time to do things like exercise, wear face masks and read, I feel more nourished as a human. This nourishment allows me to be healthier and happier. Journaling also helps to increase my happiness because of the expression it entails. By getting my negative thoughts and emotions onto a piece of paper, I’m able to set them aside to a certain extent. This lets me focus on the positive emotions I experience. better relationships Staying consistent with my journaling practices also helps my relationships. I’m able to process my emotions, including the problems I have with others, on paper before confronting them about an issue. I find that when I am not journaling, I’m more apt to be angry with the people that I care about. When I take the time to reflect on what is going badly, and what I need from the other person, I’m able to communicate this need in a less accusatory and more nurturing way. easier decision making When I’m journaling, I’m able to make decisions more easily. Whether it’s from just reflecting on what is pressing in my life or from making a pro/con list, journaling helps me to realize what I need and what I want. It takes out some of the ambiguity of my decision making by highlighting what I want.

Go get a journal and get started!