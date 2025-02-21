Tyrion Lannister Is Actually a Lifestyle Icon, Hear Me Out

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re living in an era where “influencers” seem to dominate every conversation — perfect skin, flawless aesthetics, and lives that seem just out of reach for the rest of us.

But here’s the twist: the real influencer we should be paying attention to isn’t someone with millions of followers on TikTok or Instagram. It’s Tyrion Lannister. Yes, the witty, wine-loving, family-disaster survivor from “Game of Thrones.”

Now, before you roll your eyes, hear me out. Tyrion might not be making headlines like he used to, but he should be the influencer we’re all talking about.

Why do we suddenly love Tyrion Lannister?

Correction: We’ve always loved Tyrion.

However, we should be waking up to the fact that this guy is the original influencer we need.

In a world obsessed with aesthetics and hustle culture, Tyrion Lannister is the master of surviving chaos — and doing it with style. Sure, “Game of Thrones” isn’t trending as it once was and Tyrion hasn’t exactly done anything groundbreaking in a while.

But that’s exactly the point: He’s been laying low, sipping wine and waiting for his time to shine again. And it’s time, people.

After all, anyone who can outsmart the Lannister family, survive a war of thrones and turn even the most chaotic situations into a triumph deserves a little more recognition than a social media post every few years. Right?

Tyrion is the master of being messy and still thriving

If you’ve been hanging onto the “Clean Girl” aesthetic of 2024, it’s time to throw that out the window.

Tyrion has always embraced the messy vibe, and guess what? He still manages to outshine everyone else.

He’s not out here trying to have the “perfect life”. He’s too busy surviving the insane power struggles of Westeros, drinking enough wine to fill a barrel and making every chaotic moment his own personal triumph.

Tyrion’s imperfections? They make him real. He’s the king of being a hot mess while still somehow managing to outsmart everyone around him.

Need proof? Think about his numerous narrow escapes: whether it’s talking his way out of a trial or surviving the Red Wedding drama. He’s a mess, but he’s our mess.

Tyrion hasn’t been making headlines lately, but that’s exactly why he should be an influencer

Okay, so Tyrion hasn’t exactly been the breakout star of “Game of Thrones” since the show ended.

The show ended, and with it, the frenzy surrounding his character seemed to fizzle out. He’s not going viral on TikTok or appearing in big-budget movies (I mean, the last time he tried to impress his father, it involved a battle of wits and a lot of failed attempts at getting a simple “good job” from Tywin).

But you know what? That’s actually perfect for him.

Tyrion isn’t about the flash and the fleeting fame. He’s the type of influencer who doesn’t need constant spotlight to make a statement. If anything, his absence has only made his legend stronger.

He’s out here, minding his own business, living life at his own pace — and it’s this kind of laid-back, “I’m living life on my own terms” energy that we could all stand to embrace.

He doesn’t need another scandal or viral moment; he’s already cemented his place as a master of survival, wit, and honestly, he’s the kind of influencer who doesn’t have to post every day to remain iconic.

Tyrion is a good person, in his own way

Let’s face it: 2024 wasn’t exactly a year full of moral guidance.

People were too busy pretending to have it all together, masking their flaws like their lives depended on it. But Tyrion? He never made that mistake.

His moral compass isn’t perfect, but it’s always grounded in his desire to do good by people, even when it’s inconvenient for him. Despite the political games and backstabbing, he remains human — and that’s more than we can say for the majority of rulers in Westeros.

Even when he’s dealt a bad hand, whether it’s his father’s rejection or his sister’s hatred, he still manages to rise to the occasion and show that being a decent person in any world is what truly matters.

Tyrion is tired — just like the rest of us

If you’re feeling drained from the constant demands of life, Tyrion gets it.

He’s been exhausted since day one.

Between dealing with his toxic family, surviving battles, and still being called “the imp,” it’s a miracle he’s not permanently in bed with a goblet of wine.

But here’s the thing: despite everything, he keeps pushing through. Maybe that’s the real message here.

Tyrion’s tired, but he knows that life won’t stop moving just because he’s over it.

Instead of following the “Kick the Sheets” influencer culture, Tyrion takes naps and relaxes with the knowledge that everything can be solved with a little bit of wit (and a lot of alcohol).

Honestly, we should all aim for this level of relaxed wisdom. The world could use fewer TikTok “grindset” gurus and more Tyrion-level take-it-easy realness.

Tyrion Lannister is the ultimate influencer because he’s just like us

If we’ve learned anything from Tyrion, it’s that you don’t need to fit into a mold to be an icon.

He’s not perfect, he’s not polished, and he’s definitely not trying to be.

Tyrion is that person who’s always one step ahead, even when the world seems stacked against him. He’s the friend who knows exactly what to say when you need it most, even if he’s had a few too many glasses of wine.

He’s a real influencer in the sense that he influences through his actions, his choices, and his unapologetic approach to life. No Instagram filters, no TikTok trends.

Just raw, unfiltered Tyrion.

Conclusion: Tyrion Lannister is the influencer we’ve been waiting for

Tyrion Lannister may not be dominating the headlines in the same way he once did, but that’s exactly why he should be the influencer we look to in 2025.

He’s messy, he’s wise, and most importantly, he’s real. He’s been through the worst, survived the impossible, and still knows how to live life on his own terms.

So this year, let’s take a page out of Tyrion’s book. Ditch the toxic expectations made from trendy influencers on your phone, embrace the chaos, and maybe pour yourself a glass of wine while we’re at it.