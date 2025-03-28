The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maybe it was all the free time the pandemic granted me or the need for an escape that propelled my love for my hobbies. But somewhere between long hours of homework, maintaining a social life and trying to have a somewhat decent sleep schedule, the time for them disappeared.

I am not alone in this loss. I have spoken to many friends who also unmeaningly traded their hobbies for hours of doom scrolling on social media. Sometimes, that feels more restful than picking up a brush and painting or trying to focus on a book. But after taking a break from scrolling, I have found the opposite.

The constant stream of information and content that scrolling on social media causes can feel overwhelming and mind-numbing sometimes. Reverting to the hobbies that you used to love is an easy way to break that cycle.

Spending some time every day doing something you enjoy just for the sake of bringing some peace into your life is so rewarding. Hobbies have so many different benefits for our mind and body.

Hobbies have dramatic effects on our mental health. It gives us time to clear our minds and put aside the mental clutter. Taking even thirty minutes to paint, learn an instrument or read a book our energy is focused on that singular task. This gives our brain a break from all the swirling thoughts we carry throughout the day.

Aside from the mental benefit, hobbies can also have physical effects. That can come from doing a physical activity such as yoga or running. Or, maybe that time of rest and focus gives you the dopamine boost you need to finish everything on your to-do list.

The other great thing about hobbies is that there is such a wide variety of them. Everyone can have their niche that fits what brings them joy. Maybe you are someone who wants to train to run a marathon or maybe you want to sit in the sun and birdwatch.

Finding a hobby is about finding what brings you joy.

Hobbies also give you the space to express yourself. Connecting to your creativity can bring forth talents that you may not even know you possess. It can encourage you to use skills you may not use in your everyday life.

One of the best parts about picking up a hobby is that the goal is not perfection. Your hobby is for you.

Push out the judgment and comparison and just enjoy. This can be difficult as people get stuck in the “I am awful at this and want to quit” phase. But pushing through that makes you realize it’s all about the act of trying.

When we push ourselves to try new things, even if we may not be good at, it gives us more confidence in other aspects of our life. If we see the ability within ourselves to work hard at something we have never done before, why could we not do that in other parts of our lives?

So next time you have some free time and find yourself reaching for your phone, pick it up, hide it in a drawer, and find a fun hobby.