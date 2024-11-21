Staying In Is Underrated

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m 21 and I’m a senior in college, but on the weekends you will find me at my apartment, not the bars.

I know it sounds lame. Especially since I attend Penn State, which has a big bar scene.

Of course, I go to the bars on occasion, but I’d prefer a night over a night out every day.

Just hear me out.

During the week, I feel like time never stops. I’m in class, I attend club meetings, I go to work, I clean my apartment, I find time for a social life and everything else in between.

When the weekend rolls around, the last thing I want to be thinking about is getting ready to go out at night when I could be all comfy at home. When the weather is nice I can be convinced, but when it starts getting cold outside, home is where I’ll be.

I try and finish a big bulk of my homework during the week so that the weekend can truly be a time for me to relax and reset. I can do laundry, finish up anything that needs to be done and prepare for a fresh week ahead.

When I go out I usually end up getting home late, then I want to shower because I feel nasty from being out. So I end up going to bed around 3 a.m., which is very late for me. Because of that I sleep in later the next day which sets back all of the tasks that I wanted to get done.

Aside from that, bars can be very overstimulating.

There have been multiple occasions where me and my friends are yelling trying to hear each other talk. Everyone also seems to have their own agenda in mind and wants to go different places at different times which can just ruin the vibe sometimes. Those things are not all that enjoyable to me.

Having a get-together on a Friday or Saturday night is much more my kind of thing. The night ends earlier and it isn’t as chaotic for everyone.

Not to mention that when I go out I always end up spending way too much money. After a few drinks money seems disposable and suddenly I’m convincing everyone that we need to go get something to eat after.

But if you ask me what my ideal weekend in is like, I’d say it’s with my boyfriend, watching a movie or TV show and baking something.

Doing something like that is so much more fulfilling to me than going out, so I don’t follow the crowd just because that’s what might be expected of me being a 21-year-old in college.

After a hectic week, it feels so nice to just unwind in silence and not have to worry about what everyone else is doing and trying to keep up.

But no matter what you get up to on the weekends, make sure you are staying safe, having fun and most importantly doing what makes you happy.