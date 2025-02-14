The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For single people on Valentine’s Day, there can be a sense of isolation or FOMO that incites bitter thoughts, especially when there are no plans lined up to fill the time.

However, instead of festering in potential feelings of loneliness, doing a self-care night where you focus on your favorite things or other kinds of love can help mitigate any sour sentiments.

Read a Mystery Novel Sure, a romance novel could suffice, but a mystery novel can immerse you into a storyline that captivates you with twists, left and right. These types of books can occupy your time by trying to figure out “who dunnit” before the protagonist can piece the clues together. Novels are also a great way to fill the time and stay cozy. Grab your favorite blanket, turn on your favorite playlist and sit by the fire with a cup of tea to really set the scene for your detective debut. Photo by Thought Catalog from Pexels Do A Face Mask Face masks are always calming and additionally beneficial for your skin. Take your experience to the next level with some cucumber water, a robe and lo-fi tunes to create a spa night experience for yourself. Doing things that make you feel good inside and out is necessary if you are feeling down in regards to romance. While your face mask is setting, pull out a journal and write down what you’re feeling or give your friends or family a call, just to say hello. Unsplash Make fun cocktails/mocktails Being creative is always a good way to take your mind off of any bitter emotions. Being creative and getting a tasty reward is just double the fun. Scour Pinterest for some recipes and have a fun drinks night with a movie or a book, or call up some friends and each share a unique drink idea with each other. Photo by Kelsey Chance from Unsplash do a movie marathon Have a movie series that has been rotting on your list for months? No better time than the present to start watching. Movie marathons can be a ton of fun. Bust out your favorite pajama set, some stovetop popcorn and your comfiest blankets and let yourself be sucked into a completely different world. If you’re looking for something more exciting, call up some friends and do a themed movie night with costumes, assigned personas and themed refreshments. Photo by Mollie Sivaram from Unsplash have a “Galentines” Party Gals are just as important as pals, especially around Valentine’s Day. Show your love for your best girlfriends by going out to dinner or having a homestyle potluck with drinks, conversation, games and goodies for each other to show your appreciation for your friendship. Uby Yanes Go for a Nature Walk Even though February is often blanketed in layers of ice and snow, it can be relaxing to bundle up and walk around for a while with a sense of solitude and independence. Throw on your headphones and press play on your favorite playlist, letting your feet carry you as you take in the scenery. Make sure to dress warm if the temperature is barely scraping above zero and always be aware of your surroundings. Photo by Karel Rakovsky from Picjumbo

Taking care of yourself is important regardless of your relationship status, but especially if you’re feeling down during the holiday season.

Try some of these tips or create your own self-care plan for this Valentine’s Day, and find the love that is all around you.