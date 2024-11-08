Opinions and Controversy of Netflix’s ‘Monsters’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Disclaimer: This article includes discussions about sexual abuse.

“Monsters” scene

In the year 1989, Joseph Lyle Menendez, 19, and Erik Galen Menendez, 18, fatally shot their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills mansion. Their case gained instant media attention and opinions about the brothers circulated widely.

After almost seven years in prison, awaiting sentencing and going through two trials, the brothers were given life in prison without parole. For 34 years, they have been locked away for a crime they claim was committed in self-defense.

The Menendez brothers claimed they had been sexually abused by their father for years. They were reluctant to share their trauma during the first trial, but showing the jury their perspective was necessary to prove their case.

Even after reliving their terrible childhood and giving excruciating details of the abuse they endured, some saw the brothers as phonies or liars.

The jury’s inability to reach a consensus caused a first mistrial. In the second trial, the judge ruled the boys were not allowed to use any evidence regarding the evil deeds done to them, which was an unfair advantage for the prosecution.

At that time, the idea of a male being abused by another male was taboo and unheard of, especially if the abuser was a powerful and successful man like Jose Menendez.

It took years after this case for male survivors of sexual abuse to feel comfortable telling their stories. These topics were even discussed on an episode of “ The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Decades later, the internet is reinvested in the Menendez’s case and TikTokers are at the front lines of the movement pushing for the brothers’ release.

On Sept. 19, 2024, Netflix released “Monsters,” a series illustrating the lives of Lyle and Erik Menendez and their parents’ murder.

The series received criticism due to Ryan Murphy’s take on the events. In an interview with TODAY, Murphy, a co-creator of the show, explained his intention was to represent the parents’ perspective.

Murphy is no stranger to controversy. He is known for portraying alternative perspectives to various contentious stories. He produced “DAHMER” in 2022, a limited series that simultaneously depicted the crimes and humanity of Jeffrey Dahmer.

It is also important to note that the producer never spoke to the Menendez family regarding the making of “Monsters,” family members told Glamour.

The brothers released their own documentary on Oct. 7, 2024, telling their side of the story in exclusive joint interviews for the first time in almost 30 years. The brothers stand firm on their claims of the abuse and they rebuke any rumors questioning the genuineness of their love for their parents.

Having watched both the series and documentary, I noticed disparities and surprising inferences made in Murphy’s depiction that I would deem factitious and harmful.

The first major difference I witnessed was the brothers’ incestuous relationship in the fictional adaptation.

This creative additive further twisted society’s perspective of the boys and painted them poorly. No evidence or testimony hinted at a real-life incestuous relationship.

Additionally, Murphy and the other writers included various scenes of Erik’s life in prison presenting him as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Though Erik dealt with questions about his sexuality in trial, the show’s adaptation was not based in reality.

The brothers expressed their outrage with the show and Murphy’s hand in slandering their name further. According to NPR, Murphy later stated that the show benefitted the brothers by putting their names back in the spotlight.

The trauma the boys faced is unimaginable, and disbelief still surrounds their claims of abuse. The basis for this skepticism is a historical double standard that men do not struggle with sexual abuse, which could not be further from the truth.

As a society, we need to break this stigma and allow all victims to speak about their experiences.

The Menendez brothers were forced to relive the worst moments of their lives after decades of healing and growth. It’s hard to say what anyone else would have done in their situation.

While the film industry is saturated with many tales based on true stories, some should not be satirized. In my opinion, the Menendez case is one of them.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were prominent subjects in the media when their case first came to light. Segments on SNL mocked the boys and jokes about them appeared in popular TV shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Society’s continued insensitivity toward victims of abuse is disappointing.

Everyone should do research and form their own opinions. These are my opinions based on personal beliefs and analysis of the media. I believe Murphy’s show is entertaining but does not accurately depict what happened back in 1989.

According to CBS News, new evidence has reopened the case, and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is reviewing it, which could lead to Lyle and Erik Menendez’s release.