The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The most important relationship you’ll ever have is with yourself. During Feb., love is brutally in the air.

Filled with romantic gestures and dreamy dates, treating yourself with that same affection is essential. The person you spend the most time with is yourself.

Confidence is not a fixed trait; it fluctuates, and that’s okay!

It is completely normal to have days where self-doubt and feelings of insecurity make you second-guess yourself. Rather than striving for an unshakable sense of confidence, it is important to acknowledge those feelings and understand that confidence is not about being perfect at all times.

It’s about showing up for yourself, even when it’s hard.

One thing I had to learn to do was embrace my independence. I had to change my mindset to believe that being alone doesn’t equate to being lonely.

I’ve always enjoyed being in the presence of people and still love to be social. However, I nurtured my self-love through self-discovery.

Solitude is the perfect opportunity to figure out what you genuinely enjoy. For example, try finding a new hobby, take yourself on a solo adventure, learn something new or even do something as simple as cooking or volunteering.

Discover what sparks your passion and authentically follow what interests you. Self-discovery helps you naturally build confidence because you start to enjoy your own presence.

You start to believe you are whole on your own.

When you actively have a lifestyle that excites you and engages in activities that fulfill you, you start to enter relationships with everyone in your life from a place of strength rather than need.

The more you love and accept yourself, the greater you can love others. Your relationships don’t complete you; they just complement your life.

Additionally, they become healthier since you don’t strive for validation or fear of abandonment. The kind of love you share will feel secure.

There is a saying that “you cannot pour from an empty cup.” This means that it becomes difficult to love and care for others without loving and taking care of yourself.

One of my favorite things to do once a month is have a full self-care day. I love to call it my recharge day.

I think it’s really important to prioritize yourself amid a lot of chaos and can be a way to acknowledge all the hard work you do.

I enjoy taking a long shower, doing my nails and making a hot drink to watch my favorite show. I feel like that helps me recharge and take control of my upcoming week.

Doing something that boosts your mood can be a great way to relieve stress. While I like taking things slow on my recharge days, my roommate loves to go on a long run where she can reflect on everything and even plan goals.

It really depends on what you enjoy doing and is a simple habit of taking care of yourself!

So, the next time you feel that love is in the air, remember that the most important love story you will experience starts with yourself.