The good old PSU-Flu. It’s that time of the year again.

The distracting sound of coughing and sneezing echoes through lecture halls. It feels like everyone I come across either has some type of sniffle or nasty cough going on. In my third year here at Penn State, I have cracked the code to making the most out of my sick day.

With this guide you will make the most out of your sick days and hopefully feel better in no time. I get it, it’s hard with the pressure of attending classes, social events, extracurriculars. Getting sick just feels like such a setback.

But feeling under the weather just may mean your body needs a rest. With these remedies and routines, it will hardly even feel like a sick day.

STEAM ROOM AKA TAKING A HOT SHOWER If I wake up feeling stuffed up, which is usually a common symptom, I find myself reminiscing on the times I didn’t have a stuffy nose and how much I took nose breathing for granted. The first thing I like to do is roll out of bed, drag myself to the bathroom and turn the faucet all the way to the hottest temperature. I then open up an essential oil, preferably peppermint or lavender. I let the steam work its magic and fill up the room. Once it starts getting super steamy, I lower the temperature, hop in and let the water cascade over me. The Creative Exchange / Unsplash HEAT, HEAT AND MORE HEAT This remedy is applicable almost any day, not just on sick days. As the temperature drops, sometimes it’s hard for our bodies to regulate their temperature. When I’m under the weather, my body feels like it has a constant chill. The best way to shake this is by brewing some hot tea. My favorites flavors are peppermint and vanilla. The next thing I do to warm up my body is using my trusty old heating pad. With this duo alongside some fluffy socks and blankets, I start heating up in no time. Photo by Debby Hudson from Unsplash ENTERTAINMENT The next thing that helps me get through these days is picking the perfect show to binge. This makes the day go quicker and I end up really obsessing over these shows for the time period of being sick. If you’re more of a book person you can start a new book. This will keep you entertained as there is not much else to do. I also tend to use sickness as an excuse to bed-rot and catch up on assignments. Being sick is the only time I don’t suffer from F.O.M.O. because the idea of leaving my bed truly repulses me. One pastime my roommates and I absolutely adore is playing The New York Time games such as Wordle or Strands. Thank me later, because these games are truly addicting. Photo by freestocks from Unsplash MAKE A WELLNESS PLAYLIST With this extra free time, you can get working on organizing some playlists. Fill these playlists with soothing or uplifting tones to make the most of your sick day. For example, try listening to sounds of nature or rain falling to really soothe yourself. REST AND DISINFECT With such a loaded sick day itinerary, it is still important to get to bed at a decent hour. Getting a good rest is crucial for your body to heal. Hit the lights, get under the covers and put the screens down so your eyes don’t feel so awake. To prevent another one of these days, try drinking antioxidant drinks and vitamin C. Another tip is wiping down surfaces you touch a lot such as your laptop, phone, desk or door knobs. Kelly Sikkema | Unsplash

There’s no way to sugarcoat it; getting sick sucks. The best thing you can do is embrace it as an opportunity for self-care. This can make all the difference.

From warming up with cozy teas and blankets to indulging in your favorite shows and games, these simple remedies can transform your sick day into a time of rest and rejuvenation. Remember, taking time to heal is just as important as keeping up with classes and social commitments. So next time the PSU flu strikes, don’t fret — just embrace the downtime and let yourself heal!