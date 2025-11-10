How to Actually Stay Productive During the Fall Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we get into the busy season here at Penn State, I am finding it more difficult to stay on top of my work while still taking time for myself. The homework feels never-ending, there is one exam after the other and we students can’t seem to catch a break. That said, here are my favorite tips to stay productive while simultaneously taking care of yourself.

Find Cozy Places To Study

It is so important that the environment you study in is one you can stay in for a while. When picking a comfortable study environment, you want to make sure it is one that matches your vibe. Studying for exams takes a while, and it is important that you can stay in one place for prolonged periods of time. For me, that’s cafes. I love the smell of espresso and the muttered chatter in the background while I’m working. In my opinion, some of the coziest cafes are Chew Chew Bun, Elixr and Sowers Harvest Cafe. These places not only have good coffee but also delicious food to sustain you. Additionally, there are so many places to study on campus. The Pattee and Paterno Library always feels cozy and gives immense fall vibes. The HUB and Nittany Lion Inn are two other great places to study! One thing I recommend to ensure a productive day is leaving your room to study. Having the comfort of your room and your bed right by your side can make it hard to stay productive. You inevitably are going to crawl into bed instead of getting work done. We must ensure that we stay out of our rooms so that actual work can get done.

Always Have a Sweet Treat

To be transparent, I can’t remember the last time I studied and didn’t have some sort of sweet treat. My favorite kinds of snacks for study sessions vary. I like a peanut M&M’s, trail mix and Goldfish, but my favorite treat has to be a latte. Having a caffeinated drink while studying not only keeps me more awake, but it also gets me excited to study! My go-to is an iced vanilla latte. I find across State College every cafe makes a great latte. I like to choose snacks that are easy to pick at when I’m studying. Little snacks allow me to stay focused on my work while having a fun treat at the same time. Additionally, I am a strong believer that no matter how busy you are, you must make your mealtime a way you can decompress, even if it is only for 20 minutes. Find your snack or drink that makes you look forward to studying. Although the workload can get overwhelming, gifting yourself a treat can make everything feel a lot more manageable.

Do One Thing For Yourself Everyday

I am a big believer that no matter how much work you have, it is so important to do one thing a day for yourself. This not only keeps a steady work-life balance, but it will keep you from burning out. One thing a day is vastly different for everyone. For me, it is going to the gym to work out. It not only helps me decompress but also alleviates a lot of the stress I feel towards my work, even if it is only for a short period of time. Another great option is taking a walk around campus. Our school is so beautiful, and it never hurts to get some fresh air and discover a new spot. You could also spend time with friends, treat yourself to a nice meal or, the best option, “bed rot”! Nothing beats being able to sit in your bed for a little while to take your mind off things. We all deserve time for ourselves, and although sometimes it feels complicated because we all have busy schedules, doing one thing for yourself every day is crucial. It helps you stay grounded and reminds you that every rough patch is temporary.

Set Study Timers

Setting timers for how long you are going to study is an amazing practice. It keeps you from endlessly studying for hours at a time and experiencing burnout. My favorite allotted amount of time is studying for one hour and then having a break for ten minutes. The hour period gives me a lot of time to get a large chunk of an assignment done, but it isn’t too long that I start hitting a breaking point. However, studying for an hour at a time isn’t realistic on some days. We all have our moments where we feel less motivated than usual, and because of that, I also like to do 20 minutes of work followed by a five-minute break. Splitting up the amount of work you are doing at a time helps make assignments feel a lot more manageable. Taking a bigger task and breaking it down incrementally makes the work seem much more feasible, and you will be more likely to get it done successfully. This method can apply to any assignment, whether it is a normal day of homework, an essay or an exam. Regardless of what you need to get done, timing out your work is a great way to get those tasks completed.

Reward Yourself