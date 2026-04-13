How Does Social Media Make It Difficult To Get Over Heartbreak?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social Media Keeps Us Emotionally Stagnant

Going through heartbreak, whether it’s your first, second or third, is never easy. It is a grief tied to love, and your thoughts may constantly race as you wonder if you will ever get that love back. But what makes the healing process so difficult?

The stages of heartbreak include denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. If you are still hung up on your ex or hoping to mend the relationship, you may find yourself stuck in the denial or bargaining stages. This is a normal part of the process.

When social media enters the healing process

Social media has given incredible access to information about others, news, trending topics, and sharing our personal lives. What first began as a form of entertainment and a way to share photos of our daily lives has gradually evolved into a platform that can blur the boundaries of privacy.

Healing from heartbreak is about acceptance and moving forward. However, constant updates on social media, such as reposts, likes and new posts, can make that process more difficult when this information is public and easily accessible.

the temptation

If you are still in love with an ex or are going no-contact with someone, you may feel tempted to check in on them in a way that feels private or secret.

However, the healing process can reset when you check their reposts and see something that hurts you or makes you question the past.

With social media growing at a rapid pace and becoming deeply embedded in everyday life, it is difficult to avoid it completely. Because it is so present in our daily routines, many people may get pulled back into the cycle of checking and searching.

When you scroll through TikTok or Instagram and see a post your ex liked, or when you check their page and see a video they reposted that has nothing to do with you, it can make you backtrack in your healing.

why blocking someone is so hard

In addition to this, blocking a previous lover is never easy. As beneficial as it can be for the healing process, it is normal to still hold love for that person and feel that you are not ready to let go just yet, especially if the relationship did not end badly.

the algorithm that keeps us hooked

Social media can make it difficult to let go of the past when platforms continue suggesting that you follow people from your past. Sometimes this may include an ex-best friend or someone who treated you poorly.

As social media continues to evolve, this cycle is slowly becoming part of its design.

It is no longer only about entertainment or fun, but about keeping users in a constant loop that benefits the algorithm and content creators.

breaking the cycle

Taking small steps such as muting accounts, limiting time spent on social media, avoiding checking a former partner’s profile or deleting your stalker account can help break this cycle and support the healing process. Surround yourself with people who support and appreciate you, and leave those who do not behind.

So, ladies, remember that it is okay if you are still stuck on your ex or find yourself checking his page. There is no judgment in that. Healing takes time. Allow yourself to slowly step away from the loop that social media can pull you back into.