The Importance of Hobbies

We’ve all probably been told at some point that it is important to have hobbies, whatever they may be. Maybe a guidance counselor highlighted how good they look on a college application, or a parent told you they were a better use of time than being on your phone.

Although these reasons are very real and valid, the true reason you should be finding a calming outlet is to feel good.

Hobbies are a personalized activity, and they will look different for everyone. Maybe you enjoy something collaborative, like being on a sports team or performing with an improv group. Others have more secluded pastimes, such as taking photos or creating jewelry.

Personally, I enjoy being creative in whatever way I can, whether that is through scrapbooking, writing or even coloring. These creative outlets don’t benefit me in any professional, academic or relational aspect, but serve as a time to relax and do something I love.

Perhaps you want to find something basic to focus on, like drawing or reading a book. Or maybe you enjoy something more niche, like ant farming or opera singing. Thousands of different activities are available to explore, and one of them will match your needs and personality perfectly.

If you have absolutely no clue what you are into — and realize that all of your actions are in some way tied to school, work or for the validation of others — that is completely normal. Start researching, exploring and trying new things. Beginning small helps, so starting with a coloring book or searching for a hiking trail near you can be beneficial.

People may be deterred from experimenting with activities they aren’t already knowledgeable in, but remember that everyone has to start somewhere!

It is also important to recognize that the point of a hobby is not to be the best at it, but to feel good while doing it.

If you discover you love to paint, no one is expecting you to be the next Picasso. As long as what you are creating makes you feel good, you should be proud of your creations.

Hobbies are not something you have to fit into your everyday schedule, either, but instead are in your toolbox whenever you are stressed, bored or feeling unfulfilled. Hobbies help remind you of your values and can help bring you back to yourself during times of need.

It is easy to fall into the loop of doing schoolwork, going to your job and scrolling on social media whenever you aren’t busy, but your future self will thank you if you can carve out moments in your life for activities you enjoy.

Having an activity you love and find calming is insanely important, especially in our busy world. Hobbies are a form of self-care and should be practiced by all. When you take care of your mind and allow yourself moments of relaxation, you can function much more successfully in other aspects of your life.

The next time you are bored, I encourage you to research different hobbies and test them out, because you never know what you may find.