As the holiday season rolls around, yet again, I am preparing for my wallet to take a financial hit.

I have a hard time limiting my spending when it comes down to giving gifts because it is my love language.

But this holiday season, I’m going to try and keep myself in check with some of these tips.

If you’re buying for younger siblings, cousins, etc., do not waste your money on buying them expensive things. They do not and (likely) will not ever know the value of what you got them, regardless of what it is.

You can save some of your well-earned money by buying them “dupes” or “knock-offs” to things they might want. I know from first hand experience that they are usually so excited to see a product that looks like what they asked for in front of them, they won’t know whether it was from Walmart or the original seller.

Buying stuff for kids from places like Five Below or the Dollar Store is also great, because again, they are not checking the price of things and you can even end up buying them a few more things in the end since you are paying much less. Win win for everyone.

When buying gifts for friends or a group of people, try not to personalize it too much. Try to get everyone the same thing, or stick with a theme.

For example, you could make gift bags from Bath & Body Works and customize the products and scents for each person. This still feels personalized but you’re not breaking the bank and tiring yourself out from running around to different stores and trying to figure out what everyone would want.

I also know Bath & Body Works always have sales and coupons because there’s not a day that goes by when I don’t see an email from them in my inbox.

When buying for more important people in your life, like a significant other, parents, grandparents, etc., it can get a bit tricker.

Of course, we always want to get them something great but often times it can also come with a hefty price tag. This might sound obvious, but shop Black Friday sales. Nowadays stores have Black Friday sales the whole week of Black Friday so there is no excuse to miss the best deals.

Do your research now on what you want to buy, and then search and see when and where it will be the cheapest.

When buying pricier gifts for people, I personally still like to accompany them with smaller gifts too, so they still have more to open. This makes it feel like you’ve bought them a lot, even though you really only put a majority of the money into one thing.

Some cheaper things I would pair with a big gift, depending on the person, would be a box of nice chocolates, a makeup/ skincare product they’ve been wanting, some fuzzy socks, a gift card for coffee, etc.

Another thing I like to do is shop early. I’m talking up to three months before Christmas.

Each paycheck, starting around October, I will start buying things here and there that I know I will want to give someone.

When it gets closer to Christmas, I don’t feel as rushed, and I’m not spending as much money at once to buy all of my gifts.

But just remember, no matter what gifts you get or receive this holiday season, enjoy yourself and take time to relax with friends and family.