The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

At this time of our lives, it is normal to be feeling stressed out, lost, defeated or to have thoughts of uncertainty. One of the best methods to overcome these feelings is journaling, or in other words, writing your thoughts and feelings out on to paper.

Your journal will be used to connect with your inner self, vent, rediscover your morals and passions and remind yourself of what brings you true fulfillment.

Journaling doesn’t have one purpose; it falls under the umbrella of self healing and discovery. You don’t have to be sad to journal, it can simply help you organize your thoughts or weekly plans. Journaling can also be a method for tracking long or short term goals.

Personally, when I am having a rough day, the first thing I can think of doing is running to my journal. It’s a healthy coping mechanism and guides your brain when it is dealing with so many racing thoughts. Let’s jump into five journaling prompts that can help you jump start your journaling journey.

WhAT ARE TEN THINGS YOU’RE GRATEFUL FOR? This is a simple one to start us off. With journaling, it’s important to not worry so much about your answers. No one is grading you or reading this. Just be honest. Sometimes it’s hard to let ourselves be honest and we may write down what we are accustomed to always seeing or hearing. But with some practice, this will get much easier. With this prompt you are enhancing your self-awareness and even building stronger relationships. Your answers don’t have to be dramatic; they can be as simple as writing down your pet’s name or your favorite food. This prompt is a nice warmup for the ones that follow. Who are the people in your life that encourage self-reflection? The last time I responded to a prompt similar to this, I was filling pages upon pages with ink. This is an excellent question because it urges you to think deeper, and while you are writing you may find some answers you have been seeking. This question is multi-faceted, making you not only think about yourself but also the people close to you or the ones who left an impact on you. This will also help you identify your strengths and weaknesses as a person. When I responded to this prompt, I first thought about who the people were that molded me into who I am today. With this, I started analyzing their traits and which of those traits stuck with me. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash what are the greatest lessons you have learned from your mistakes? This prompt will help you remember and begin to forgive yourself. We must understand our pasts and why we acted the way we did in order to successfully move on. If you’re anything like me and you tend to suppress emotions for years on end, this prompt will be very helpful in managing your emotions in the future and realigning your focus. It is also crucial to acknowledge and learn from our mistakes. If you make a habit of shoving things under the rug and acting like nothing happened, you will never grow as an individual. What questions do you wish other people would ask you? With this prompt, you will reveal what you crave socially. By expressing these desires, we create opportunities for genuine connection and understanding. Engaging with these questions can enhance self-discovery. They push us to articulate our thoughts and feelings, helping us understand ourselves better. When others ask us the right questions, it not only validates our experiences but also encourages us to reflect on our aspirations and struggles. Photo by Emily Morter on Unsplash in what areas of your life are you making progress, slowly but surely? With this prompt, you can focus in on these small victories. We build a sense of accomplishment that boosts our motivation and reinforces positive habits. Acknowledging that progress may be slow helps us develop patience and persistence. It reminds us that meaningful change often takes time, and this understanding can alleviate feelings of frustration or inadequacy when we don’t see immediate results. Moreover, reflecting on our gradual advancements allows us to identify patterns and strategies that work for us. By recognizing what contributes to our progress—whether it’s consistent effort, support from others or self-discipline — we can replicate these factors in other areas of our lives.

Incorporating journaling into your routine can be a transformative experience, providing clarity and helping you navigate the complexities of growing up. Whether you’re seeking to process emotions, set goals or simply organize your thoughts, these prompts can guide you on your self-discovery journey.

Remember, there’s no right or wrong way to journal — just let your thoughts flow freely. Embrace the process, and allow your journal to become a safe space for reflection and growth. Happy writing!