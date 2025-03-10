Dealing With Internship Rejection

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a junior applying for summer internships, I’ve dealt with a lot of rejection this year. I wanted to use this article as a space to reflect on my experiences, and how I’ve learned and grown from each one.

Comcast

I was elated when I was selected to interview for Comcast.

This was back in October, towards the beginning of my internship search. I was surprised that such a big company was interested in the possibility of hiring me as an intern and the position and team also seemed great.

By the time the interview came around, I was beyond nervous. This was when I was studying abroad, so the spotty wifi and time difference was already throwing me off. I ended up having a good interview and really connected with the hiring manager.

I did not receive an offer. It was my first official rejection of the year, and I honestly didn’t think too much about it. I was just excited to have had the opportunity to interview and I was enjoying my time in Spain.

Apple

The application process for Apple was hectic.

I sent in my resume to their recruiters in mid-September and heard back in December. By then, with all of the commotion of my study abroad, I had completely forgotten that I had even submitted it.

However, they reached out to me for an interview during the last week or two of my study abroad program, which was also hectic. I felt rushed and like I didn’t have much time to prepare.

Another thing that confused me was the position that I was matched with by my recruiter. It was a cool position, but it was honestly nothing that I had too much interest in nor experience with.

Anyways, the interview was fine. I got along well with the interviewer, and we had a good chat. However, as expected, I never heard back about the position.

Paramount

Most recently, I went through an application process with Paramount Global.

This process has honestly been one of the best experiences I have had in my internship search thus far.

The recruiter I worked with was fantastic and I feel like we got along very well in the initial call I had with her. She was so sweet and helpful in every email exchange we had and she matched me with the position of my dreams.

The hiring manager I interviewed with afterwards was also amazing. She was so sweet and relaxed, and we both got along swimmingly on our interview call.

She responded to my emails using emojis and exclamation points, which I told my mother were the most “green flags” I had ever seen in the corporate world.

I just received an email from my recruiter that I unfortunately was not selected for the position. Of course, I am disappointed, as I had a fantastic time in the application process and felt as if this was my dream position.

However, I am also so proud of the effort that I put in. I am excited to see what is next, and to keep on failing until something finally comes my way.

Failure is hard, and experiencing rejection does not get easier.

Even as I write this, I am scared that no matter how hard I try, or how good of a candidate I am, that I will not find a position for this summer.

Now, I am just pushing myself to keep going. I am determined to find success in a position that pushes my limits, will teach me a lot and that I will really enjoy.

Here’s to more rejections, and to success on the horizon!