An Honest Dive into how Seasonal Depression looks

As the temperature plummets into the negatives and the holidays wrap up, it’s so easy to become unmotivated. January, February and March are brutal. What do you look forward to?

In January, you head back to school with optimism and that “new year, new me” motivation.

You get to college, and you’re thriving the first two to three weeks. Working out, taking your vitamins, drinking water, reading, taking up a new instrument, doing all your homework (not skipping any of those unnecessary assignments)…

Then you slowly recognize how tired you are. You think maybe replacing the gym for a nap, just once, wouldn’t hurt. And you wonder, how is it so damn cold outside?

One nap becomes two, then three, then four. You forgot to take your vitamins and fill your Brita. That homework is gradually becoming more optional. And now we are heading into February.

Valentines Day!

Except not all of us have a lover to spend it with. They are either miles away, or he might be spending his time at his frat (his actual love) or non-existent.

So what do you do? You plan a “Galentine’s” day. A cute, little function to celebrate your love for your girls.

Except the plan falls through, you lay in bed watching Gossip Girl and eating Death by Chocolate Creamery Ice cream on Feb. 14.

The rest of February flies by in a blur. It is an endless loop of the same day, over, and over again. Wake up, class, nap, eat, sleep and repeat. And the weekends… it’s too cold to wear my cute outfit.

And if you’re at Penn State, at least THON was fun.

March rolls around and you hear that Saint Patrick’s Day is filled with darties and drinking whatever is handed to you.

The built-up sadness and boredom can finally be set free.

It gets sunnier out, which reminds you to take your Vitamin D, along with your other vitamins. And to start drinking your water again.

You return to doing homework at the Arboretum and taking runs around State College because it is nice enough now. April rolls around and you are finally feeling lifted out of the slump you were in.

Does this sound familiar? You’re not alone. We all have experienced this winter slump at some point.

I wrote this article not to be depressing, but to be relatable. When going through hard times, it is comforting to recognize that you are not alone. Hearing similar experiences helps us cope.

This article should help you see that seasonal depression is a universal experience. People understand what it’s like. And it helps to hear that others are hurting too.

So talk to someone about it.

No one likes to awkwardly bring up that they’re depressed. But chances are, discussing it will help both of you feel a little better.

It is draining to feel like your days are blending together. However, it gives you more of a reason to find the things that lift you up in these tough times. Along with the the people that lift you up, too.

Keep going, it is okay to struggle. But do not struggle alone because you don’t have to.

Just for now, keep your goals simple. Do not put too much pressure on yourself. Get through it day by day.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. While it can feel endless, the sun will come out again.